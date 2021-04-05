Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0484% PA 0.7016% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0433% PA 0.7068% PA
For 12 months 0.0366% PA 0.9116% PA
For 2 Years 0.0366% PA 1.4116% PA
For 3 Years 0.0366% PA 1.6616% PA
For 4 years 0.0366% PA 1.9116% PA
For 5 years 0.0366% PA 2.0366% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 06 04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1619% PA 1.5881% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1420% PA 1.6080% PA
For 12 Months -0.0858% PA 1.7893% PA
For 2 Years -0.0858% PA 1.2893% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0858% PA 1.5393% PA
For 4 years -0.0858% PA 2.7893% PA
For 5 years -0.0858% PA 2.9143% PA
EURO VALUE 06 04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3004% PA 1.0504% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2761% PA 1.0261% PA
For 12 Months 0.2483% PA 1.1233% PA
For 2 Years 0.2483% PA 1.6233% PA
For 3 Years 0.2483% PA 1.8733% PA
For 4 years 0.2483% PA 2.1233% PA
For 5 years 0.2483% PA 2.2483% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06 04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1807% PA 0.5693% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2037% PA 0.5463% PA
For 12 Months -0.1977% PA 0.6773% PA
For 2 Years -0.1977% PA 1.1773% PA
For 3 Years -0.1977% PA 1.4273% PA
For 4 Years -0.1977% PA 1.6773% PA
For 5 years -0.1977% PA 1.8023% PA