(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0484% PA 0.7016% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0433% PA 0.7068% PA

For 12 months 0.0366% PA 0.9116% PA

For 2 Years 0.0366% PA 1.4116% PA

For 3 Years 0.0366% PA 1.6616% PA

For 4 years 0.0366% PA 1.9116% PA

For 5 years 0.0366% PA 2.0366% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 06 04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1619% PA 1.5881% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1420% PA 1.6080% PA

For 12 Months -0.0858% PA 1.7893% PA

For 2 Years -0.0858% PA 1.2893% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0858% PA 1.5393% PA

For 4 years -0.0858% PA 2.7893% PA

For 5 years -0.0858% PA 2.9143% PA

EURO VALUE 06 04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3004% PA 1.0504% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2761% PA 1.0261% PA

For 12 Months 0.2483% PA 1.1233% PA

For 2 Years 0.2483% PA 1.6233% PA

For 3 Years 0.2483% PA 1.8733% PA

For 4 years 0.2483% PA 2.1233% PA

For 5 years 0.2483% PA 2.2483% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06 04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1807% PA 0.5693% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2037% PA 0.5463% PA

For 12 Months -0.1977% PA 0.6773% PA

For 2 Years -0.1977% PA 1.1773% PA

For 3 Years -0.1977% PA 1.4273% PA

For 4 Years -0.1977% PA 1.6773% PA

For 5 years -0.1977% PA 1.8023% PA