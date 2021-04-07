Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 07-04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0558% PA 0.6943% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0448% PA 0.7053% PA
For 12 months 0.0331% PA 0.9081% PA
For 2 Years 0.0331% PA 1.4081% PA
For 3 Years 0.0331% PA 1.6581% PA
For 4 years 0.0331% PA 1.9081% PA
For 5 years 0.0331% PA 2.0331% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 07 04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1621% PA 1.5879% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1373% PA 1.6128% PA
For 12 Months -0.0863% PA 1.7888% PA
For 2 Years -0.0863% PA 1.2888% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0863% PA 1.5388% PA
For 4 years -0.0863% PA 2.7888% PA
For 5 years -0.0863% PA 2.9138% PA
EURO VALUE 07 04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2997% PA 1.0497% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2744% PA 1.0244% PA
For 12 Months 0.2469% PA 1.1219% PA
For 2 Years 0.2469% PA 1.6219% PA
For 3 Years 0.2469% PA 1.8719% PA
For 4 years 0.2469% PA 2.1219% PA
For 5 years 0.2469% PA 2.2469% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07 04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1798% PA 0.5702% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2060% PA 0.5440% PA
For 12 Months -0.1977% PA 0.6773% PA
For 2 Years -0.1977% PA 1.1773% PA
For 3 Years -0.1977% PA 1.4273% PA
For 4 Years -0.1977% PA 1.6773% PA
For 5 years -0.1977% PA 1.8023% PA