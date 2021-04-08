KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 08-04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0526% PA 0.6974% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0490% PA 0.7010% PA

For 12 months 0.0363% PA 0.9113% PA

For 2 Years 0.0363% PA 1.4113% PA

For 3 Years 0.0363% PA 1.6613% PA

For 4 years 0.0363% PA 1.9113% PA

For 5 years 0.0363% PA 2.0363% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 08 04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1631% PA 0.5869% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1356% PA 0.6144% PA

For 12 Months -0.0864% PA 0.7886% PA

For 2 Years -0.0864% PA 1.2886% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0864% PA 1.5386% PA

For 4 years -0.0864% PA 1.7886% PA

For 5 years -0.0864% PA 1.9136% PA

EURO VALUE 08 04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3000% PA 1.0500% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2766% PA 1.0266% PA

For 12 Months 0.2503% PA 1.1253% PA

For 2 Years 0.2503% PA 1.6253% PA

For 3 Years 0.2503% PA 1.8753% PA

For 4 years 0.2503% PA 2.1253% PA

For 5 years 0.2503% PA 2.2503% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08-04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1790% PA 0.5710% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2062% PA 0.5438% PA

For 12 Months -0.2000% PA 0.6750% PA

For 2 Years -0.2000% PA 1.1750% PA

For 3 Years -0.2000% PA 1.4250% PA

For 4 Years -0.2000% PA 1.6750% PA

For 5 years -0.2000% PA 1.8000% PA