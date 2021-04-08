Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 08-04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0526% PA 0.6974% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0490% PA 0.7010% PA
For 12 months 0.0363% PA 0.9113% PA
For 2 Years 0.0363% PA 1.4113% PA
For 3 Years 0.0363% PA 1.6613% PA
For 4 years 0.0363% PA 1.9113% PA
For 5 years 0.0363% PA 2.0363% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 08 04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1631% PA 0.5869% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1356% PA 0.6144% PA
For 12 Months -0.0864% PA 0.7886% PA
For 2 Years -0.0864% PA 1.2886% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0864% PA 1.5386% PA
For 4 years -0.0864% PA 1.7886% PA
For 5 years -0.0864% PA 1.9136% PA
EURO VALUE 08 04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3000% PA 1.0500% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2766% PA 1.0266% PA
For 12 Months 0.2503% PA 1.1253% PA
For 2 Years 0.2503% PA 1.6253% PA
For 3 Years 0.2503% PA 1.8753% PA
For 4 years 0.2503% PA 2.1253% PA
For 5 years 0.2503% PA 2.2503% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08-04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1790% PA 0.5710% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2062% PA 0.5438% PA
For 12 Months -0.2000% PA 0.6750% PA
For 2 Years -0.2000% PA 1.1750% PA
For 3 Years -0.2000% PA 1.4250% PA
For 4 Years -0.2000% PA 1.6750% PA
For 5 years -0.2000% PA 1.8000% PA