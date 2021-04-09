(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 09-04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0564% PA 0.6936% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0400% PA 0.7100% PA

For 12 months 0.0353% PA 0.9103% PA

For 2 Years 0.0353% PA 1.4103% PA

For 3 Years 0.0353% PA 1.6603% PA

For 4 years 0.0353% PA 1.9103% PA

For 5 years 0.0353% PA 2.0353% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 09 04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1653% PA 0.5848% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1356% PA 0.6144% PA

For 12 Months -0.0868% PA 0.7883% PA

For 2 Years -0.0868% PA 1.2883% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0868% PA 1.5383% PA

For 4 years -0.0868% PA 1.7883% PA

For 5 years -0.0868% PA 1.9133% PA

EURO VALUE 09 04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2957% PA 1.0457% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2776% PA 1.0276% PA

For 12 Months 0.2514% PA 1.1264% PA

For 2 Years 0.2514% PA 1.6264% PA

For 3 Years 0.2514% PA 1.8764% PA

For 4 years 0.2514% PA 2.1264% PA

For 5 years 0.2514% PA 2.2514% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09-04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1783% PA 0.5717% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2072% PA 0.5428% PA

For 12 Months -0.1997% PA 0.6753% PA

For 2 Years -0.1997% PA 1.1753% PA

For 3 Years -0.1997% PA 1.4253% PA

For 4 Years -0.1997% PA 1.6753% PA

For 5 years -0.1997% PA 1.8003% PA