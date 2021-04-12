(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0623% PA 0.6878% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0393% PA 0.7108% PA

For 12 months 0.0393% PA 0.9118% PA

For 2 Years 0.0393% PA 1.4118% PA

For 3 Years 0.0393% PA 1.6618% PA

For 4 years 0.0393% PA 1.9118% PA

For 5 years 0.0393% PA 2.0368% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 12 04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1653% PA 0.5850% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1401% PA 0.6099% PA

For 12 Months -0.0875% PA 0.7875% PA

For 2 Years -0.0875% PA 1.2875% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0875% PA 1.5375% PA

For 4 years -0.0875% PA 1.7875% PA

For 5 years -0.0875% PA 1.9125% PA

EURO VALUE 12 04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2947% PA 1.0447% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2771% PA 1.0271% PA

For 12 Months 0.2513% PA 1.1263% PA

For 2 Years 0.2513% PA 1.6263% PA

For 3 Years 0.2513% PA 1.8763% PA

For 4 years 0.2513% PA 2.1263% PA

For 5 years 0.2513% PA 2.2513% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12-04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1787% PA 0.5713% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2060% PA 0.5440% PA

For 12 Months -0.1983% PA 0.6767% PA

For 2 Years -0.1983% PA 1.1767% PA

For 3 Years -0.1983% PA 1.4267% PA

For 4 Years -0.1983% PA 1.6767% PA

For 5 years -0.1983% PA 1.8017% PA