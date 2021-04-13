Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 13-04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0625% PA 0.6875% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0386% PA 0.7114% PA
For 12 months 0.0358% PA 0.9108% PA
For 2 Years 0.0358% PA 1.4108% PA
For 3 Years 0.0358% PA 1.6608% PA
For 4 years 0.0358% PA 1.9108% PA
For 5 years 0.0358% PA 2.0358% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 13 04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1644% PA 0.5856% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1406% PA 0.6094% PA
For 12 Months -0.0869% PA 0.7881% PA
For 2 Years -0.0869% PA 1.2881% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0869% PA 1.5381% PA
For 4 years -0.0869% PA 1.7881% PA
For 5 years -0.0869% PA 1.9131% PA
EURO VALUE 13 04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2944% PA 1.0444% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2787% PA 1.0287% PA
For 12 Months 0.2533% PA 1.1283% PA
For 2 Years 0.2533% PA 1.6283% PA
For 3 Years 0.2533% PA 1.8783% PA
For 4 years 0.2533% PA 2.1283% PA
For 5 years 0.2533% PA 2.2533% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13-04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1780% PA 0.5720% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2033% PA 0.5467% PA
For 12 Months -0.1987% PA 0.6763% PA
For 2 Years -0.1987% PA 1.1763% PA
For 3 Years -0.1987% PA 1.4263% PA
For 4 Years -0.1987% PA 1.6763% PA
For 5 years -0.1987% PA 1.8013% PA