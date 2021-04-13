KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 13-04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0625% PA 0.6875% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0386% PA 0.7114% PA

For 12 months 0.0358% PA 0.9108% PA

For 2 Years 0.0358% PA 1.4108% PA

For 3 Years 0.0358% PA 1.6608% PA

For 4 years 0.0358% PA 1.9108% PA

For 5 years 0.0358% PA 2.0358% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 13 04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1644% PA 0.5856% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1406% PA 0.6094% PA

For 12 Months -0.0869% PA 0.7881% PA

For 2 Years -0.0869% PA 1.2881% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0869% PA 1.5381% PA

For 4 years -0.0869% PA 1.7881% PA

For 5 years -0.0869% PA 1.9131% PA

EURO VALUE 13 04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2944% PA 1.0444% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2787% PA 1.0287% PA

For 12 Months 0.2533% PA 1.1283% PA

For 2 Years 0.2533% PA 1.6283% PA

For 3 Years 0.2533% PA 1.8783% PA

For 4 years 0.2533% PA 2.1283% PA

For 5 years 0.2533% PA 2.2533% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13-04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1780% PA 0.5720% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2033% PA 0.5467% PA

For 12 Months -0.1987% PA 0.6763% PA

For 2 Years -0.1987% PA 1.1763% PA

For 3 Years -0.1987% PA 1.4263% PA

For 4 Years -0.1987% PA 1.6763% PA

For 5 years -0.1987% PA 1.8013% PA