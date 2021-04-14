Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 14-04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0643% PA 0.6858% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0354% PA 0.7146% PA
For 12 months 0.0344% PA 0.9094% PA
For 2 Years 0.0344% PA 1.4094% PA
For 3 Years 0.0344% PA 1.6594% PA
For 4 years 0.0344% PA 1.9094% PA
For 5 years 0.0344% PA 2.0344% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 14 04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1641% PA 0.5859% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1414% PA 0.6086% PA
For 12 Months -0.0866% PA 0.7884% PA
For 2 Years -0.0866% PA 1.2884% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0866% PA 1.5384% PA
For 4 years -0.0866% PA 1.7884% PA
For 5 years -0.0866% PA 1.9134% PA
EURO VALUE 14 04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2949% PA 1.0449% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2776% PA 1.0276% PA
For 12 Months 0.2509% PA 1.1259% PA
For 2 Years 0.2509% PA 1.6259% PA
For 3 Years 0.2509% PA 1.8759% PA
For 4 years 0.2509% PA 2.1259% PA
For 5 years 0.2509% PA 2.2509% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14-04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1795% PA 0.5705% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2043% PA 0.5457% PA
For 12 Months -0.1975% PA 0.6775% PA
For 2 Years -0.1975% PA 1.1775% PA
For 3 Years -0.1975% PA 1.4275% PA
For 4 Years -0.1975% PA 1.6775% PA
For 5 years -0.1975% PA 1.8025% PA