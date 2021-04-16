Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0664% PA 0.6836% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0306% PA 0.7194% PA
For 12 months 0.0368% PA 0.9118% PA
For 2 Years 0.0368% PA 1.4118% PA
For 3 Years 0.0368% PA 1.6618% PA
For 4 years 0.0368% PA 1.9118% PA
For 5 years 0.0368% PA 2.0368% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 16 04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1658% PA 0.5843% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1413% PA 0.6088% PA
For 12 Months -0.0884% PA 0.7866% PA
For 2 Years -0.0884% PA 1.2866% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0884% PA 1.5366% PA
For 4 years -0.0884% PA 1.7866% PA
For 5 years -0.0884% PA 1.9116% PA
EURO VALUE 16 04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2949% PA 1.0449% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2767% PA 1.0267% PA
For 12 Months 0.2523% PA 1.1273% PA
For 2 Years 0.2523% PA 1.6273% PA
For 3 Years 0.2523% PA 1.8773% PA
For 4 years 0.2523% PA 2.1273% PA
For 5 years 0.2523% PA 2.2523% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1777% PA 0.5723% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2018% PA 0.5482% PA
For 12 Months -0.1977% PA 0.6773% PA
For 2 Years -0.1977% PA 1.1773% PA
For 3 Years -0.1977% PA 1.4273% PA
For 4 Years -0.1977% PA 1.6773% PA
For 5 years -0.1977% PA 1.8023% PA