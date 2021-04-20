KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 20-04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0618% PA 0.6883% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0264% PA 0.7236% PA

For 12 months 0.0424% PA 0.9174% PA

For 2 Years 0.0424% PA 1.4174% PA

For 3 Years 0.0424% PA 1.6674% PA

For 4 years 0.0424% PA 1.9174% PA

For 5 years 0.0424% PA 2.0424% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 20 04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1676% PA 0.5824% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1403% PA 0.6098% PA

For 12 Months -0.0925% PA 0.7825% PA

For 2 Years -0.0925% PA 1.2825% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0925% PA 1.5325% PA

For 4 years -0.0925% PA 1.7825% PA

For 5 years -0.0925% PA 1.9075% PA

EURO VALUE 20 04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2947% PA 1.0447% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2754% PA 1.0254% PA

For 12 Months 0.2479% PA 1.1229% PA

For 2 Years 0.2479% PA 1.6229% PA

For 3 Years 0.2479% PA 1.8729% PA

For 4 years 0.2479% PA 2.1229% PA

For 5 years 0.2479% PA 2.2479% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20-04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1777% PA 0.5723% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2008% PA 0.5492% PA

For 12 Months -0.1993% PA 0.6757% PA

For 2 Years -0.1993% PA 1.1757% PA

For 3 Years -0.1993% PA 1.4257% PA

For 4 Years -0.1993% PA 1.6757% PA

For 5 years -0.1993% PA 1.8007% PA