Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 20-04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0618% PA 0.6883% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0264% PA 0.7236% PA
For 12 months 0.0424% PA 0.9174% PA
For 2 Years 0.0424% PA 1.4174% PA
For 3 Years 0.0424% PA 1.6674% PA
For 4 years 0.0424% PA 1.9174% PA
For 5 years 0.0424% PA 2.0424% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 20 04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1676% PA 0.5824% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1403% PA 0.6098% PA
For 12 Months -0.0925% PA 0.7825% PA
For 2 Years -0.0925% PA 1.2825% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0925% PA 1.5325% PA
For 4 years -0.0925% PA 1.7825% PA
For 5 years -0.0925% PA 1.9075% PA
EURO VALUE 20 04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2947% PA 1.0447% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2754% PA 1.0254% PA
For 12 Months 0.2479% PA 1.1229% PA
For 2 Years 0.2479% PA 1.6229% PA
For 3 Years 0.2479% PA 1.8729% PA
For 4 years 0.2479% PA 2.1229% PA
For 5 years 0.2479% PA 2.2479% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20-04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1777% PA 0.5723% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2008% PA 0.5492% PA
For 12 Months -0.1993% PA 0.6757% PA
For 2 Years -0.1993% PA 1.1757% PA
For 3 Years -0.1993% PA 1.4257% PA
For 4 Years -0.1993% PA 1.6757% PA
For 5 years -0.1993% PA 1.8007% PA