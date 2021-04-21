Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0640% PA 0.6860% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0283% PA 0.7218% PA
For 12 months 0.0368% PA 0.9118% PA
For 2 Years 0.0368% PA 1.4118% PA
For 3 Years 0.0368% PA 1.6618% PA
For 4 years 0.0368% PA 1.9118% PA
For 5 years 0.0368% PA 2.0368% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 21 04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1659% PA 0.5841% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1379% PA 0.6121% PA
For 12 Months -0.0919% PA 0.7831% PA
For 2 Years -0.0919% PA 1.2831% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0919% PA 1.5331% PA
For 4 years -0.0919% PA 1.7831% PA
For 5 years -0.0919% PA 1.9081% PA
EURO VALUE 21 04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2946% PA 1.0446% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2749% PA 1.0249% PA
For 12 Months 0.2471% PA 1.1221% PA
For 2 Years 0.2471% PA 1.6221% PA
For 3 Years 0.2471% PA 1.8721% PA
For 4 years 0.2471% PA 2.1221% PA
For 5 years 0.2471% PA 2.2471% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21-04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1772% PA 0.5728% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1993% PA 0.5507% PA
For 12 Months -0.1987% PA 0.6763% PA
For 2 Years -0.1987% PA 1.1763% PA
For 3 Years -0.1987% PA 1.4263% PA
For 4 Years -0.1987% PA 1.6763% PA
For 5 years -0.1987% PA 1.8013% PA