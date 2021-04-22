Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 22-04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0663% PA 0.6838% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0274% PA 0.7226% PA
For 12 months 0.0370% PA 0.9120% PA
For 2 Years 0.0370% PA 1.4120% PA
For 3 Years 0.0370% PA 1.6620% PA
For 4 years 0.0370% PA 1.9120% PA
For 5 years 0.0370% PA 2.0370% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 22 04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1638% PA 0.5863% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1375% PA 0.6125% PA
For 12 Months -0.0918% PA 0.7833% PA
For 2 Years -0.0918% PA 1.2833% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0918% PA 1.5333% PA
For 4 years -0.0918% PA 1.7833% PA
For 5 years -0.0918% PA 1.9083% PA
EURO VALUE 22 04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2950% PA 1.0450% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2719% PA 1.0219% PA
For 12 Months 0.2441% PA 1.1191% PA
For 2 Years 0.2441% PA 1.6191% PA
For 3 Years 0.2441% PA 1.8691% PA
For 4 years 0.2441% PA 2.1191% PA
For 5 years 0.2441% PA 2.2441% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22-04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1783% PA 0.5717% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2020% PA 0.5480% PA
For 12 Months -0.1977% PA 0.6773% PA
For 2 Years -0.1977% PA 1.1773% PA
For 3 Years -0.1977% PA 1.4273% PA
For 4 Years -0.1977% PA 1.6773% PA
For 5 years -0.1977% PA 1.8023% PA