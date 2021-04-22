(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 22-04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0663% PA 0.6838% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0274% PA 0.7226% PA

For 12 months 0.0370% PA 0.9120% PA

For 2 Years 0.0370% PA 1.4120% PA

For 3 Years 0.0370% PA 1.6620% PA

For 4 years 0.0370% PA 1.9120% PA

For 5 years 0.0370% PA 2.0370% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 22 04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1638% PA 0.5863% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1375% PA 0.6125% PA

For 12 Months -0.0918% PA 0.7833% PA

For 2 Years -0.0918% PA 1.2833% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0918% PA 1.5333% PA

For 4 years -0.0918% PA 1.7833% PA

For 5 years -0.0918% PA 1.9083% PA

EURO VALUE 22 04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2950% PA 1.0450% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2719% PA 1.0219% PA

For 12 Months 0.2441% PA 1.1191% PA

For 2 Years 0.2441% PA 1.6191% PA

For 3 Years 0.2441% PA 1.8691% PA

For 4 years 0.2441% PA 2.1191% PA

For 5 years 0.2441% PA 2.2441% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22-04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1783% PA 0.5717% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2020% PA 0.5480% PA

For 12 Months -0.1977% PA 0.6773% PA

For 2 Years -0.1977% PA 1.1773% PA

For 3 Years -0.1977% PA 1.4273% PA

For 4 Years -0.1977% PA 1.6773% PA

For 5 years -0.1977% PA 1.8023% PA