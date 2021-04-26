(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) ::The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 26-04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0743% PA 0.6758% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0394% PA 0.7106% PA

For 12 months 0.0308% PA 0.9058% PA

For 2 Years 0.0308% PA 1.4058% PA

For 3 Years 0.0308% PA 1.6558% PA

For 4 years 0.0308% PA 1.9058% PA

For 5 years 0.0308% PA 2.0308% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 26 04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1623% PA 0.5878% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1363% PA 0.6138% PA

For 12 Months -0.0913% PA 0.7838% PA

For 2 Years -0.0913% PA 1.2838% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0913% PA 1.5338% PA

For 4 years -0.0913% PA 1.7838% PA

For 5 years -0.0913% PA 1.9088% PA

EURO VALUE 26 04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2959% PA 1.0459% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2730% PA 1.0230% PA

For 12 Months 0.2439% PA 1.1189% PA

For 2 Years 0.2439% PA 1.6189% PA

For 3 Years 0.2439% PA 1.8689% PA

For 4 years 0.2439% PA 2.1189% PA

For 5 years 0.2439% PA 2.2439% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26-04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1802% PA 0.5698% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2035% PA 0.5465% PA

For 12 Months -0.1995% PA 0.6755% PA

For 2 Years -0.1995% PA 1.1755% PA

For 3 Years -0.1995% PA 1.4255% PA

For 4 Years -0.1995% PA 1.6755% PA

For 5 years -0.1995% PA 1.8005% PA