Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) ::The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 26-04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0743% PA 0.6758% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0394% PA 0.7106% PA
For 12 months 0.0308% PA 0.9058% PA
For 2 Years 0.0308% PA 1.4058% PA
For 3 Years 0.0308% PA 1.6558% PA
For 4 years 0.0308% PA 1.9058% PA
For 5 years 0.0308% PA 2.0308% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 26 04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1623% PA 0.5878% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1363% PA 0.6138% PA
For 12 Months -0.0913% PA 0.7838% PA
For 2 Years -0.0913% PA 1.2838% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0913% PA 1.5338% PA
For 4 years -0.0913% PA 1.7838% PA
For 5 years -0.0913% PA 1.9088% PA
EURO VALUE 26 04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2959% PA 1.0459% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2730% PA 1.0230% PA
For 12 Months 0.2439% PA 1.1189% PA
For 2 Years 0.2439% PA 1.6189% PA
For 3 Years 0.2439% PA 1.8689% PA
For 4 years 0.2439% PA 2.1189% PA
For 5 years 0.2439% PA 2.2439% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26-04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1802% PA 0.5698% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2035% PA 0.5465% PA
For 12 Months -0.1995% PA 0.6755% PA
For 2 Years -0.1995% PA 1.1755% PA
For 3 Years -0.1995% PA 1.4255% PA
For 4 Years -0.1995% PA 1.6755% PA
For 5 years -0.1995% PA 1.8005% PA