Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0686% PA 0.6814% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0459% PA 0.7041% PA
For 12 months 0.0309% PA 0.9059% PA
For 2 Years 0.0309% PA 1.4059% PA
For 3 Years 0.0309% PA 1.6559% PA
For 4 years 0.0309% PA 1.9059% PA
For 5 years 0.0309% PA 2.0309% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 27 04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1614% PA 0.5886% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1394% PA 0.6106% PA
For 12 Months -0.0910% PA 0.7840% PA
For 2 Years -0.0910% PA 1.2840% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0910% PA 1.5340% PA
For 4 years -0.0910% PA 1.7840% PA
For 5 years -0.0910% PA 1.9090% PA
EURO VALUE 27 04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2933% PA 1.0433% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2734% PA 1.0234% PA
For 12 Months 0.2421% PA 1.1171% PA
For 2 Years 0.2421% PA 1.6171% PA
For 3 Years 0.2421% PA 1.8671% PA
For 4 years 0.2421% PA 2.1171% PA
For 5 years 0.2421% PA 2.2421% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1805% PA 0.5695% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2027% PA 0.5473% PA
For 12 Months -0.2000% PA 0.6750% PA
For 2 Years -0.2000% PA 1.1750% PA
For 3 Years -0.2000% PA 1.4250% PA
For 4 Years -0.2000% PA 1.6750% PA
For 5 years -0.2000% PA 1.8000% PA