KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0686% PA 0.6814% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0459% PA 0.7041% PA

For 12 months 0.0309% PA 0.9059% PA

For 2 Years 0.0309% PA 1.4059% PA

For 3 Years 0.0309% PA 1.6559% PA

For 4 years 0.0309% PA 1.9059% PA

For 5 years 0.0309% PA 2.0309% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 27 04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1614% PA 0.5886% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1394% PA 0.6106% PA

For 12 Months -0.0910% PA 0.7840% PA

For 2 Years -0.0910% PA 1.2840% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0910% PA 1.5340% PA

For 4 years -0.0910% PA 1.7840% PA

For 5 years -0.0910% PA 1.9090% PA

EURO VALUE 27 04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2933% PA 1.0433% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2734% PA 1.0234% PA

For 12 Months 0.2421% PA 1.1171% PA

For 2 Years 0.2421% PA 1.6171% PA

For 3 Years 0.2421% PA 1.8671% PA

For 4 years 0.2421% PA 2.1171% PA

For 5 years 0.2421% PA 2.2421% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1805% PA 0.5695% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2027% PA 0.5473% PA

For 12 Months -0.2000% PA 0.6750% PA

For 2 Years -0.2000% PA 1.1750% PA

For 3 Years -0.2000% PA 1.4250% PA

For 4 Years -0.2000% PA 1.6750% PA

For 5 years -0.2000% PA 1.8000% PA