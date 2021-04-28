(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 28-04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0660% PA 0.6840% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0481% PA 0.7019% PA

For 12 months 0.0320% PA 0.9070% PA

For 2 Years 0.0320% PA 1.4070% PA

For 3 Years 0.0320% PA 1.6570% PA

For 4 years 0.0320% PA 1.9070% PA

For 5 years 0.0320% PA 2.0320% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 28 04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1625% PA 0.5875% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1390% PA 0.6110% PA

For 12 Months -0.0905% PA 0.7845% PA

For 2 Years -0.0905% PA 1.

2845% PA

For 3 Years -0.0905% PA 1.5345% PA

For 4 years -0.0905% PA 1.7845% PA

For 5 years -0.0905% PA 1.9095% PA

EURO VALUE 28 04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2931% PA 1.0431% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2756% PA 1.0256% PA

For 12 Months 0.2434% PA 1.1184% PA

For 2 Years 0.2434% PA 1.6184% PA

For 3 Years 0.2434% PA 1.8684% PA

For 4 years 0.2434% PA 2.1184% PA

For 5 years 0.2434% PA 2.2434% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28-04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1798% PA 0.5702% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2032% PA 0.5468% PA

For 12 Months -0.2002% PA 0.6748% PA

For 2 Years -0.2002% PA 1.1748% PA

For 3 Years -0.2002% PA 1.4248% PA

For 4 Years -0.2002% PA 1.6748% PA

For 5 years -0.2002% PA 1.7998% PA