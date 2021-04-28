Foreign Currency Account Scheme
6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 28-04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0660% PA 0.6840% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0481% PA 0.7019% PA
For 12 months 0.0320% PA 0.9070% PA
For 2 Years 0.0320% PA 1.4070% PA
For 3 Years 0.0320% PA 1.6570% PA
For 4 years 0.0320% PA 1.9070% PA
For 5 years 0.0320% PA 2.0320% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 28 04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1625% PA 0.5875% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1390% PA 0.6110% PA
For 12 Months -0.0905% PA 0.7845% PA
For 2 Years -0.0905% PA 1.
2845% PA
For 3 Years -0.0905% PA 1.5345% PA
For 4 years -0.0905% PA 1.7845% PA
For 5 years -0.0905% PA 1.9095% PA
EURO VALUE 28 04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2931% PA 1.0431% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2756% PA 1.0256% PA
For 12 Months 0.2434% PA 1.1184% PA
For 2 Years 0.2434% PA 1.6184% PA
For 3 Years 0.2434% PA 1.8684% PA
For 4 years 0.2434% PA 2.1184% PA
For 5 years 0.2434% PA 2.2434% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28-04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1798% PA 0.5702% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2032% PA 0.5468% PA
For 12 Months -0.2002% PA 0.6748% PA
For 2 Years -0.2002% PA 1.1748% PA
For 3 Years -0.2002% PA 1.4248% PA
For 4 Years -0.2002% PA 1.6748% PA
For 5 years -0.2002% PA 1.7998% PA