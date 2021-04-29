(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 29-04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0729% PA 0.6771% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0358% PA 0.7143% PA

For 12 months 0.0326% PA 0.9076% PA

For 2 Years 0.0326% PA 1.4076% PA

For 3 Years 0.0326% PA 1.6576% PA

For 4 years 0.0326% PA 1.9076% PA

For 5 years 0.0326% PA 2.0326% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 29 04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1618% PA 0.5883% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1393% PA 0.6108% PA

For 12 Months -0.0901% PA 0.7849% PA

For 2 Years -0.0901% PA 1.2849% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0901% PA 1.5349% PA

For 4 years -0.0901% PA 1.7849% PA

For 5 years -0.0901% PA 1.9099% PA

EURO VALUE 29 04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2926% PA 1.0426% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2750% PA 1.0250% PA

For 12 Months 0.2406% PA 1.1156% PA

For 2 Years 0.2406% PA 1.6156% PA

For 3 Years 0.2406% PA 1.8656% PA

For 4 years 0.2406% PA 2.1156% PA

For 5 years 0.2406% PA 2.2406% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29-04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1823% PA 0.5697% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2033% PA 0.5467% PA

For 12 Months -0.2000% PA 0.6750% PA

For 2 Years -0.2000% PA 1.1750% PA

For 3 Years -0.2000% PA 1.4250% PA

For 4 Years -0.2000% PA 1.6750% PA

For 5 years -0.2000% PA 1.8000% PA