Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 29-04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0729% PA 0.6771% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0358% PA 0.7143% PA
For 12 months 0.0326% PA 0.9076% PA
For 2 Years 0.0326% PA 1.4076% PA
For 3 Years 0.0326% PA 1.6576% PA
For 4 years 0.0326% PA 1.9076% PA
For 5 years 0.0326% PA 2.0326% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 29 04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1618% PA 0.5883% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1393% PA 0.6108% PA
For 12 Months -0.0901% PA 0.7849% PA
For 2 Years -0.0901% PA 1.2849% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0901% PA 1.5349% PA
For 4 years -0.0901% PA 1.7849% PA
For 5 years -0.0901% PA 1.9099% PA
EURO VALUE 29 04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2926% PA 1.0426% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2750% PA 1.0250% PA
For 12 Months 0.2406% PA 1.1156% PA
For 2 Years 0.2406% PA 1.6156% PA
For 3 Years 0.2406% PA 1.8656% PA
For 4 years 0.2406% PA 2.1156% PA
For 5 years 0.2406% PA 2.2406% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29-04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1823% PA 0.5697% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2033% PA 0.5467% PA
For 12 Months -0.2000% PA 0.6750% PA
For 2 Years -0.2000% PA 1.1750% PA
For 3 Years -0.2000% PA 1.4250% PA
For 4 Years -0.2000% PA 1.6750% PA
For 5 years -0.2000% PA 1.8000% PA