Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 30-04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0645% PA 0.6855% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0440% PA 0.7060% PA
For 12 months 0.0338% PA 0.9088% PA
For 2 Years 0.0338% PA 1.4088% PA
For 3 Years 0.0338% PA 1.6588% PA
For 4 years 0.0338% PA 1.9088% PA
For 5 years 0.0338% PA 2.0338% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 30 04 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1638% PA 0.5863% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1370% PA 0.6130% PA
For 12 Months -0.0863% PA 0.7888% PA
For 2 Years -0.0863% PA 1.2888% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0863% PA 1.5388% PA
For 4 years -0.0863% PA 1.7888% PA
For 5 years -0.0863% PA 1.9138% PA
EURO VALUE 30 04 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2927% PA 1.0427% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2746% PA 1.0246% PA
For 12 Months 0.2420% PA 1.1170% PA
For 2 Years 0.2420% PA 1.6170% PA
For 3 Years 0.2420% PA 1.8670% PA
For 4 years 0.2420% PA 2.1170% PA
For 5 years 0.2420% PA 2.2420% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-05 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1818% PA 0.5682% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2040% PA 0.5460% PA
For 12 Months -0.1993% PA 0.6757% PA
For 2 Years -0.1993% PA 1.1757% PA
For 3 Years -0.1993% PA 1.4257% PA
For 4 Years -0.1993% PA 1.6757% PA
For 5 years -0.1993% PA 1.8007% PA