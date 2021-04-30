KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 30-04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0645% PA 0.6855% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0440% PA 0.7060% PA

For 12 months 0.0338% PA 0.9088% PA

For 2 Years 0.0338% PA 1.4088% PA

For 3 Years 0.0338% PA 1.6588% PA

For 4 years 0.0338% PA 1.9088% PA

For 5 years 0.0338% PA 2.0338% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 30 04 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1638% PA 0.5863% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1370% PA 0.6130% PA

For 12 Months -0.0863% PA 0.7888% PA

For 2 Years -0.0863% PA 1.2888% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0863% PA 1.5388% PA

For 4 years -0.0863% PA 1.7888% PA

For 5 years -0.0863% PA 1.9138% PA

EURO VALUE 30 04 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2927% PA 1.0427% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2746% PA 1.0246% PA

For 12 Months 0.2420% PA 1.1170% PA

For 2 Years 0.2420% PA 1.6170% PA

For 3 Years 0.2420% PA 1.8670% PA

For 4 years 0.2420% PA 2.1170% PA

For 5 years 0.2420% PA 2.2420% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-05 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1818% PA 0.5682% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2040% PA 0.5460% PA

For 12 Months -0.1993% PA 0.6757% PA

For 2 Years -0.1993% PA 1.1757% PA

For 3 Years -0.1993% PA 1.4257% PA

For 4 Years -0.1993% PA 1.6757% PA

For 5 years -0.1993% PA 1.8007% PA