Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 04-05 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0744% PA 0.6756% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0436% PA 0.7064% PA
For 12 months 0.0314% PA 0.9064% PA
For 2 Years 0.0314% PA 1.4064% PA
For 3 Years 0.0314% PA 1.6564% PA
For 4 years 0.0314% PA 1.9064% PA
For 5 years 0.0314% PA 2.0314% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 04 05 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1649% PA 0.5851% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1376% PA 0.6124% PA
For 12 Months -0.0849% PA 0.7901% PA
For 2 Years -0.0849% PA 1.2901% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0849% PA 1.5401% PA
For 4 years -0.0849% PA 1.7901% PA
For 5 years -0.0849% PA 1.9151% PA
EURO VALUE 04 05 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2924% PA 1.0424% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2756% PA 1.0256% PA
For 12 Months 0.2437% PA 1.1187% PA
For 2 Years 0.2437% PA 1.6187% PA
For 3 Years 0.2437% PA 1.8687% PA
For 4 years 0.2437% PA 2.1187% PA
For 5 years 0.2437% PA 2.2437% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-05 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1812% PA 0.5688% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2032% PA 0.5468% PA
For 12 Months -0.2008% PA 0.6742% PA
For 2 Years -0.2008% PA 1.1742% PA
For 3 Years -0.2008% PA 1.4242% PA
For 4 Years -0.2008% PA 1.6742% PA
For 5 years -0.2008% PA 1.7992% PA