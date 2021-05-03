(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 04-05 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0744% PA 0.6756% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0436% PA 0.7064% PA

For 12 months 0.0314% PA 0.9064% PA

For 2 Years 0.0314% PA 1.4064% PA

For 3 Years 0.0314% PA 1.6564% PA

For 4 years 0.0314% PA 1.9064% PA

For 5 years 0.0314% PA 2.0314% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 04 05 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1649% PA 0.5851% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1376% PA 0.6124% PA

For 12 Months -0.0849% PA 0.7901% PA

For 2 Years -0.0849% PA 1.2901% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0849% PA 1.5401% PA

For 4 years -0.0849% PA 1.7901% PA

For 5 years -0.0849% PA 1.9151% PA

EURO VALUE 04 05 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2924% PA 1.0424% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2756% PA 1.0256% PA

For 12 Months 0.2437% PA 1.1187% PA

For 2 Years 0.2437% PA 1.6187% PA

For 3 Years 0.2437% PA 1.8687% PA

For 4 years 0.2437% PA 2.1187% PA

For 5 years 0.2437% PA 2.2437% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-05 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1812% PA 0.5688% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2032% PA 0.5468% PA

For 12 Months -0.2008% PA 0.6742% PA

For 2 Years -0.2008% PA 1.1742% PA

For 3 Years -0.2008% PA 1.4242% PA

For 4 Years -0.2008% PA 1.6742% PA

For 5 years -0.2008% PA 1.7992% PA