KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 04-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0666% PA 0.6834% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0433% PA 0.7068% PA

For 12 months 0.0290% PA 0.9040% PA

For 2 Years 0.0290% PA 1.4040% PA

For 3 Years 0.0290% PA 1.6540% PA

For 4 years 0.0290% PA 1.9040% PA

For 5 years 0.0290% PA 2.0290% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 04 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1828% PA 0.5673% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1575% PA 0.5925% PA

For 12 Months -0.0998% PA 0.7753% PA

For 2 Years -0.0998% PA 1.2753% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0998% PA 1.5253% PA

For 4 years -0.0998% PA 1.7753% PA

For 5 years -0.0998% PA 1.9003% PA

EURO VALUE 04 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3013% PA 1.0513% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2664% PA 1.0164% PA

For 12 Months 0.2394% PA 1.1144% PA

For 2 Years 0.2394% PA 1.6144% PA

For 3 Years 0.2394% PA 1.8644% PA

For 4 years 0.2394% PA 2.1144% PA

For 5 years 0.2394% PA 2.2394% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1673% PA 0.5827% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2040% PA 0.5460% PA

For 12 Months -0.2048% PA 0.6702% PA

For 2 Years -0.2048% PA 1.1702% PA

For 3 Years -0.2048% PA 1.4202% PA

For 4 Years -0.2048% PA 1.6702% PA

For 5 years -0.2048% PA 1.7952% PA