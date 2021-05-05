KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 05-05 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0736% PA 0.6764% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0451% PA 0.7049% PA

For 12 months 0.0311% PA 0.9061% PA

For 2 Years 0.0311% PA 1.4061% PA

For 3 Years 0.0311% PA 1.6561% PA

For 4 years 0.0311% PA 1.9061% PA

For 5 years 0.0311% PA 2.0311% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 05 05 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1661% PA 0.5839% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1363% PA 0.6138% PA

For 12 Months -0.0836% PA 0.7914% PA

For 2 Years -0.0836% PA 1.2914% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0836% PA 1.5414% PA

For 4 years -0.0836% PA 1.7914% PA

For 5 years -0.0836% PA 1.9164% PA

EURO VALUE 05 05 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2939% PA 1.0437% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2756% PA 1.0256% PA

For 12 Months 0.2434% PA 1.1184% PA

For 2 Years 0.2434% PA 1.6184% PA

For 3 Years 0.2434% PA 1.8684% PA

For 4 years 0.2434% PA 2.1184% PA

For 5 years 0.2434% PA 2.2434% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-05 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1812% PA 0.5688% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2032% PA 0.5468% PA

For 12 Months -0.2008% PA 0.6742% PA

For 2 Years -0.2008% PA 1.1742% PA

For 3 Years -0.2008% PA 1.4242% PA

For 4 Years -0.2008% PA 1.6742% PA

For 5 years -0.2008% PA 1.7992% PA