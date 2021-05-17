KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 17-05-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0941% PA 0.6559% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0574% PA 0.6926% PA

For 12 months 0.0146% PA 0.8896% PA

For 2 Years 0.0146% PA 1.3896% PA

For 3 Years 0.0146% PA 1.6396% PA

For 4 years 0.0146% PA 1.8896% PA

For 5 years 0.0146% PA 2.0146% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 17-05-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1666% PA 0.5834% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1454% PA 0.6046% PA

For 12 Months -0.0789% PA 0.7961% PA

For 2 Years -0.0789% PA 1.2961% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0789% PA 1.5461% PA

For 4 years -0.0789% PA 1.7961% PA

For 5 years -0.0789% PA 1.9211% PA

EURO VALUE 17-05-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2967% PA 1.0467% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2751% PA 1.0251% PA

For 12 Months 0.2376% PA 1.1126% PA

For 2 Years 0.2376% PA 1.6126% PA

For 3 Years 0.2376% PA 1.8626% PA

For 4 years 0.2376% PA 2.1126% PA

For 5 years 0.2376% PA 2.2376% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17-05-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1618% PA 0.5882% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2065% PA 0.5435% PA

For 12 Months -0.1938% PA 0.6812% PA

For 2 Years -0.1938% PA 1.1812% PA

For 3 Years -0.1938% PA 1.4312% PA

For 4 Years -0.1938% PA 1.6812% PA

For 5 years -0.1938% PA 1.8062% PA