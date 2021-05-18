(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 18 05 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0949% PA 0.6551%PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0624% PA 0.6876% PA

For 12 months 0.0159% PA 0.8909% PA

For 2 Years 0.0159% PA 1.3909% PA

For 3 Years 0.0159% PA 1.6409% PA

For 4 years 0.0159% PA 1.8909% PA

For 5 years 0.0159% PA 2.0159% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 18 05 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1668% PA 0.5833% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1450% PA 0.6050% PA

For 12 Months -0.0804% PA 0.7946% PA

For 2 Years -0.0804% PA 1.2946% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0804% PA 1.5446% PA

For 4 years -0.0804% PA 1.7946% PA

For 5 years -0.0804% PA 1.9196% PA

EURO VALUE 18 05 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2974% PA 1.0474% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2786% PA 1.0286% PA

For 12 Months 0.2371% PA 1.1121% PA

For 2 Years 0.2371% PA 1.6121% PA

For 3 Years 0.2371% PA 1.8621% PA

For 4 years 0.2371% PA 2.1121% PA

For 5 years 0.2371% PA 2.2371% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18 05 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1620% PA 0.5880% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2062% PA 0.5438% PA

For 12 Months 0.1938% PA 0.6812% PA

For 2 Years 0.1938% PA 1.1812% PA

For 3 Years 0.1938% PA 1.4312% PA

For 4 Years 0.1938% PA 1.6812% PA

For 5 years 0.1938% PA 1.8062% PA