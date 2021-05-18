Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 18 05 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0949% PA 0.6551%PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0624% PA 0.6876% PA
For 12 months 0.0159% PA 0.8909% PA
For 2 Years 0.0159% PA 1.3909% PA
For 3 Years 0.0159% PA 1.6409% PA
For 4 years 0.0159% PA 1.8909% PA
For 5 years 0.0159% PA 2.0159% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 18 05 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1668% PA 0.5833% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1450% PA 0.6050% PA
For 12 Months -0.0804% PA 0.7946% PA
For 2 Years -0.0804% PA 1.2946% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0804% PA 1.5446% PA
For 4 years -0.0804% PA 1.7946% PA
For 5 years -0.0804% PA 1.9196% PA
EURO VALUE 18 05 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2974% PA 1.0474% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2786% PA 1.0286% PA
For 12 Months 0.2371% PA 1.1121% PA
For 2 Years 0.2371% PA 1.6121% PA
For 3 Years 0.2371% PA 1.8621% PA
For 4 years 0.2371% PA 2.1121% PA
For 5 years 0.2371% PA 2.2371% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18 05 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1620% PA 0.5880% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2062% PA 0.5438% PA
For 12 Months 0.1938% PA 0.6812% PA
For 2 Years 0.1938% PA 1.1812% PA
For 3 Years 0.1938% PA 1.4312% PA
For 4 Years 0.1938% PA 1.6812% PA
For 5 years 0.1938% PA 1.8062% PA