Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 20-05-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0948% PA 0.6553%PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0663% PA 0.6838% PA
For 12 months -0.0128% PA 0.8878% PA
For 2 Years 0.0128% PA 1.3878% PA
For 3 Years 0.0128% PA 1.6378% PA
For 4 years 0.0128% PA 1.8878% PA
For 5 years 0.0128% PA 2.0128% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 20-05-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1625% PA 0.5875% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1465% PA 0.6035% PA
For 12 Months 0.0854% PA 0.7896% PA
For 2 Years 0.0854% PA 1.2896% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0854% PA 1.5396% PA
For 4 years 0.0854% PA 1.7896% PA
For 5 years 0.0854% PA 1.9146% PA
EURO VALUE 20-05-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2951% PA 1.0451% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2777% PA 1.0277% PA
For 12 Months 0.2374% PA 1.1124% PA
For 2 Years 0.2374% PA 1.6124% PA
For 3 Years 0.2374% PA 1.8624% PA
For 4 years 0.2374% PA 2.1124% PA
For 5 years 0.2374% PA 2.2374% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20-05-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1610% PA 0.5890% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2062% PA 0.5438% PA
For 12 Months -0.1928% PA 0.6822% PA
For 2 Years -0.1928% PA 1.1822% PA
For 3 Years -0.1928% PA 1.4322% PA
For 4 Years -0.1928% PA 1.6822% PA
For 5 years -0.1928% PA 1.8072% PA