KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 20-05-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0948% PA 0.6553%PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0663% PA 0.6838% PA

For 12 months -0.0128% PA 0.8878% PA

For 2 Years 0.0128% PA 1.3878% PA

For 3 Years 0.0128% PA 1.6378% PA

For 4 years 0.0128% PA 1.8878% PA

For 5 years 0.0128% PA 2.0128% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 20-05-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1625% PA 0.5875% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1465% PA 0.6035% PA

For 12 Months 0.0854% PA 0.7896% PA

For 2 Years 0.0854% PA 1.2896% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0854% PA 1.5396% PA

For 4 years 0.0854% PA 1.7896% PA

For 5 years 0.0854% PA 1.9146% PA

EURO VALUE 20-05-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2951% PA 1.0451% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2777% PA 1.0277% PA

For 12 Months 0.2374% PA 1.1124% PA

For 2 Years 0.2374% PA 1.6124% PA

For 3 Years 0.2374% PA 1.8624% PA

For 4 years 0.2374% PA 2.1124% PA

For 5 years 0.2374% PA 2.2374% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 20-05-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1610% PA 0.5890% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2062% PA 0.5438% PA

For 12 Months -0.1928% PA 0.6822% PA

For 2 Years -0.1928% PA 1.1822% PA

For 3 Years -0.1928% PA 1.4322% PA

For 4 Years -0.1928% PA 1.6822% PA

For 5 years -0.1928% PA 1.8072% PA