KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 24-05-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0999% PA 0.6501%PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0658% PA 0.6843% PA

For 12 months -0.0140% PA 0.8890% PA

For 2 Years 0.0140% PA 1.3890% PA

For 3 Years 0.0140% PA 1.6390% PA

For 4 years 0.0140% PA 1.8890% PA

For 5 years 0.0140% PA 2.0140% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 24-05-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1686% PA 0.5814% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1460% PA 0.6040% PA

For 12 Months 0.0855% PA 0.7895% PA

For 2 Years 0.0855% PA 1.2895% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0855% PA 1.5395% PA

For 4 years 0.0855% PA 1.7895% PA

For 5 years 0.0855% PA 1.9145% PA

EURO VALUE 24-05-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2961% PA 1.0461% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2753% PA 1.0253% PA

For 12 Months 0.2361% PA 1.1111% PA

For 2 Years 0.2361% PA 1.6111% PA

For 3 Years 0.2361% PA 1.8611% PA

For 4 years 0.2361% PA 2.1111% PA

For 5 years 0.2361% PA 2.2361% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24-05-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1607% PA 0.5893% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2035% PA 0.5465% PA

For 12 Months -0.1948% PA 0.6802% PA

For 2 Years -0.1948% PA 1.1802% PA

For 3 Years -0.1948% PA 1.4302% PA

For 4 Years -0.1948% PA 1.6802% PA

For 5 years -0.1948% PA 1.8052% PA