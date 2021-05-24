Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 24-05-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0999% PA 0.6501%PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0658% PA 0.6843% PA
For 12 months -0.0140% PA 0.8890% PA
For 2 Years 0.0140% PA 1.3890% PA
For 3 Years 0.0140% PA 1.6390% PA
For 4 years 0.0140% PA 1.8890% PA
For 5 years 0.0140% PA 2.0140% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 24-05-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1686% PA 0.5814% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1460% PA 0.6040% PA
For 12 Months 0.0855% PA 0.7895% PA
For 2 Years 0.0855% PA 1.2895% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0855% PA 1.5395% PA
For 4 years 0.0855% PA 1.7895% PA
For 5 years 0.0855% PA 1.9145% PA
EURO VALUE 24-05-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2961% PA 1.0461% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2753% PA 1.0253% PA
For 12 Months 0.2361% PA 1.1111% PA
For 2 Years 0.2361% PA 1.6111% PA
For 3 Years 0.2361% PA 1.8611% PA
For 4 years 0.2361% PA 2.1111% PA
For 5 years 0.2361% PA 2.2361% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24-05-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1607% PA 0.5893% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2035% PA 0.5465% PA
For 12 Months -0.1948% PA 0.6802% PA
For 2 Years -0.1948% PA 1.1802% PA
For 3 Years -0.1948% PA 1.4302% PA
For 4 Years -0.1948% PA 1.6802% PA
For 5 years -0.1948% PA 1.8052% PA