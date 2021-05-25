Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 25-05-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1030% PA 0.6470%PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0713% PA 0.6788% PA
For 12 months -0.0096% PA 0.8846% PA
For 2 Years 0.0096% PA 1.3846% PA
For 3 Years 0.0096% PA 1.6346% PA
For 4 years 0.0096% PA 1.8846% PA
For 5 years 0.0096% PA 2.0096% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 25-05-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1670% PA 0.5830% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1438% PA 0.6063% PA
For 12 Months 0.0871% PA 0.7879% PA
For 2 Years 0.0871% PA 1.2879% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0871% PA 1.5379% PA
For 4 years 0.0871% PA 1.7879% PA
For 5 years 0.0871% PA 1.9129% PA
EURO VALUE 25-05-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2976% PA 1.0476% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2753% PA 1.0253% PA
For 12 Months 0.2374% PA 1.11243 PA
For 2 Years 0.2374% PA 1.6124% PA
For 3 Years 0.2374% PA 1.8624% PA
For 4 years 0.2374% PA 2.1124% PA
For 5 years 0.2374% PA 2.2374% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25-05-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1610% PA 0.5890% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2042% PA 0.5458% PA
For 12 Months -0.1938% PA 0.6812% PA
For 2 Years -0.1938% PA 1.1812% PA
For 3 Years -0.1938% PA 1.4312% PA
For 4 Years -0.1938% PA 1.6812% PA
For 5 years -0.1938% PA 1.8062% PA