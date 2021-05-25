KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 25-05-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1030% PA 0.6470%PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0713% PA 0.6788% PA

For 12 months -0.0096% PA 0.8846% PA

For 2 Years 0.0096% PA 1.3846% PA

For 3 Years 0.0096% PA 1.6346% PA

For 4 years 0.0096% PA 1.8846% PA

For 5 years 0.0096% PA 2.0096% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 25-05-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1670% PA 0.5830% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1438% PA 0.6063% PA

For 12 Months 0.0871% PA 0.7879% PA

For 2 Years 0.0871% PA 1.2879% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0871% PA 1.5379% PA

For 4 years 0.0871% PA 1.7879% PA

For 5 years 0.0871% PA 1.9129% PA

EURO VALUE 25-05-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2976% PA 1.0476% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2753% PA 1.0253% PA

For 12 Months 0.2374% PA 1.11243 PA

For 2 Years 0.2374% PA 1.6124% PA

For 3 Years 0.2374% PA 1.8624% PA

For 4 years 0.2374% PA 2.1124% PA

For 5 years 0.2374% PA 2.2374% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25-05-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1610% PA 0.5890% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2042% PA 0.5458% PA

For 12 Months -0.1938% PA 0.6812% PA

For 2 Years -0.1938% PA 1.1812% PA

For 3 Years -0.1938% PA 1.4312% PA

For 4 Years -0.1938% PA 1.6812% PA

For 5 years -0.1938% PA 1.8062% PA