KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 26-05-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1091% PA 0.6409%PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0734% PA 0.6766% PA

For 12 months -0.0082% PA 0.8833% PA

For 2 Years 0.0082% PA 1.3833% PA

For 3 Years 0.0082% PA 1.6333% PA

For 4 years 0.0082% PA 1.8833% PA

For 5 years 0.0082% PA 2.0083% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 26-05-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1681% PA 0.5819% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1459% PA 0.6041% PA

For 12 Months 0.0866% PA 0.7884% PA

For 2 Years 0.0866% PA 1.2884% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0866% PA 1.5384% PA

For 4 years 0.0866% PA 1.7884% PA

For 5 years 0.0866% PA 1.9134% PA

EURO VALUE 26-05-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2973% PA 1.0473% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2721% PA 1.0221% PA

For 12 Months 0.2364% PA 1.1114% PA

For 2 Years 0.2364% PA 1.6114% PA

For 3 Years 0.2364% PA 1.8614% PA

For 4 years 0.2364% PA 2.1114% PA

For 5 years 0.2364% PA 2.2364% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26-05-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1648% PA 0.5852% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2005% PA 0.5495% PA

For 12 Months -0.1945% PA 0.6805% PA

For 2 Years -0.1945% PA 1.1805% PA

For 3 Years -0.1945% PA 1.4305% PA

For 4 Years -0.1945% PA 1.6805% PA

For 5 years -0.1945% PA 1.8055% PA