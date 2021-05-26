Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 26-05-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1091% PA 0.6409%PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0734% PA 0.6766% PA
For 12 months -0.0082% PA 0.8833% PA
For 2 Years 0.0082% PA 1.3833% PA
For 3 Years 0.0082% PA 1.6333% PA
For 4 years 0.0082% PA 1.8833% PA
For 5 years 0.0082% PA 2.0083% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 26-05-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1681% PA 0.5819% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1459% PA 0.6041% PA
For 12 Months 0.0866% PA 0.7884% PA
For 2 Years 0.0866% PA 1.2884% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0866% PA 1.5384% PA
For 4 years 0.0866% PA 1.7884% PA
For 5 years 0.0866% PA 1.9134% PA
EURO VALUE 26-05-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2973% PA 1.0473% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2721% PA 1.0221% PA
For 12 Months 0.2364% PA 1.1114% PA
For 2 Years 0.2364% PA 1.6114% PA
For 3 Years 0.2364% PA 1.8614% PA
For 4 years 0.2364% PA 2.1114% PA
For 5 years 0.2364% PA 2.2364% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26-05-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1648% PA 0.5852% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2005% PA 0.5495% PA
For 12 Months -0.1945% PA 0.6805% PA
For 2 Years -0.1945% PA 1.1805% PA
For 3 Years -0.1945% PA 1.4305% PA
For 4 Years -0.1945% PA 1.6805% PA
For 5 years -0.1945% PA 1.8055% PA