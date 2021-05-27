KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-05-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1115% PA 0.6385%PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0733% PA 0.6768% PA

For 12 months -0.0060% PA 0.8810% PA

For 2 Years 0.0060% PA 1.3810% PA

For 3 Years 0.0060% PA 1.6310% PA

For 4 years 0.0060% PA 1.8810% PA

For 5 years 0.0060% PA 2.0060% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 27-05-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1659% PA 0.5841% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1454% PA 0.6046% PA

For 12 Months 0.0861% PA 0.7889% PA

For 2 Years 0.0861% PA 1.2889% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0861% PA 1.5389% PA

For 4 years 0.0861% PA 1.7889% PA

For 5 years 0.0861% PA 1.9139% PA

EURO VALUE 27-05-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2969% PA 1.0469% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2726% PA 1.0226% PA

For 12 Months 0.2371% PA 1.1121% PA

For 2 Years 0.2371% PA 1.6121% PA

For 3 Years 0.2371% PA 1.8621% PA

For 4 years 0.2371% PA 2.1121% PA

For 5 years 0.2371% PA 2.2371% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-05-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1633% PA 0.5867% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2040% PA 0.5460% PA

For 12 Months -0.1938% PA 0.6612% PA

For 2 Years -0.1938% PA 1.1812% PA

For 3 Years -0.1938% PA 1.4312% PA

For 4 Years -0.1938% PA 1.6812% PA

For 5 years -0.1938% PA 1.8062% PA