Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 27-05-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1115% PA 0.6385%PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0733% PA 0.6768% PA
For 12 months -0.0060% PA 0.8810% PA
For 2 Years 0.0060% PA 1.3810% PA
For 3 Years 0.0060% PA 1.6310% PA
For 4 years 0.0060% PA 1.8810% PA
For 5 years 0.0060% PA 2.0060% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 27-05-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1659% PA 0.5841% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1454% PA 0.6046% PA
For 12 Months 0.0861% PA 0.7889% PA
For 2 Years 0.0861% PA 1.2889% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0861% PA 1.5389% PA
For 4 years 0.0861% PA 1.7889% PA
For 5 years 0.0861% PA 1.9139% PA
EURO VALUE 27-05-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2969% PA 1.0469% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2726% PA 1.0226% PA
For 12 Months 0.2371% PA 1.1121% PA
For 2 Years 0.2371% PA 1.6121% PA
For 3 Years 0.2371% PA 1.8621% PA
For 4 years 0.2371% PA 2.1121% PA
For 5 years 0.2371% PA 2.2371% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27-05-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1633% PA 0.5867% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2040% PA 0.5460% PA
For 12 Months -0.1938% PA 0.6612% PA
For 2 Years -0.1938% PA 1.1812% PA
For 3 Years -0.1938% PA 1.4312% PA
For 4 Years -0.1938% PA 1.6812% PA
For 5 years -0.1938% PA 1.8062% PA