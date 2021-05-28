KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 28-05-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1150% PA 0.6350%PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0783% PA 0.6718% PA

For 12 months -0.0019% PA 0.8769% PA

For 2 Years 0.0019% PA 1.3769% PA

For 3 Years 0.0019% PA 1.6269% PA

For 4 years 0.0019% PA 1.8769% PA

For 5 years 0.0019% PA 2.0019% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 28-05-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1664% PA 0.5836% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1438% PA 0.6063% PA

For 12 Months 0.0885% PA 0.7865% PA

For 2 Years 0.0885% PA 1.2865% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0885% PA 1.5365% PA

For 4 years 0.0885% PA 1.7865% PA

For 5 years 0.0885% PA 1.9115% PA

EURO VALUE 28-05-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2939% PA 1.0439% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2704% PA 1.0204% PA

For 12 Months 0.2374% PA 1.1124% PA

For 2 Years 0.2374% PA 1.6124% PA

For 3 Years 0.2374% PA 1.8624% PA

For 4 years 0.2374% PA 2.1124% PA

For 5 years 0.2374% PA 2.2374% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28-05-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1623% PA 0.5877% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1998% PA 0.5502% PA

For 12 Months -0.1945% PA 0.6805% PA

For 2 Years -0.1945% PA 1.1805% PA

For 3 Years -0.1945% PA 1.4305% PA

For 4 Years -0.1945% PA 1.6805% PA

For 5 years -0.1945% PA 1.8055% PA