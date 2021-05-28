Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 28-05-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1150% PA 0.6350%PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0783% PA 0.6718% PA
For 12 months -0.0019% PA 0.8769% PA
For 2 Years 0.0019% PA 1.3769% PA
For 3 Years 0.0019% PA 1.6269% PA
For 4 years 0.0019% PA 1.8769% PA
For 5 years 0.0019% PA 2.0019% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 28-05-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1664% PA 0.5836% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1438% PA 0.6063% PA
For 12 Months 0.0885% PA 0.7865% PA
For 2 Years 0.0885% PA 1.2865% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0885% PA 1.5365% PA
For 4 years 0.0885% PA 1.7865% PA
For 5 years 0.0885% PA 1.9115% PA
EURO VALUE 28-05-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2939% PA 1.0439% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2704% PA 1.0204% PA
For 12 Months 0.2374% PA 1.1124% PA
For 2 Years 0.2374% PA 1.6124% PA
For 3 Years 0.2374% PA 1.8624% PA
For 4 years 0.2374% PA 2.1124% PA
For 5 years 0.2374% PA 2.2374% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28-05-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1623% PA 0.5877% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1998% PA 0.5502% PA
For 12 Months -0.1945% PA 0.6805% PA
For 2 Years -0.1945% PA 1.1805% PA
For 3 Years -0.1945% PA 1.4305% PA
For 4 Years -0.1945% PA 1.6805% PA
For 5 years -0.1945% PA 1.8055% PA