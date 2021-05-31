KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 01-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1154% PA 0.6346%PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0789% PA 0.6711% PA

For 12 months -0.0013% PA 0.8738% PA

For 2 Years 0.0013% PA 1.3738% PA

For 3 Years 0.0013% PA 1.6238% PA

For 4 years 0.0013% PA 1.8738% PA

For 5 years 0.0013% PA 2.9988% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 01-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1668% PA 0.5833% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1396% PA 0.6104% PA

For 12 Months 0.0894% PA 0.7856% PA

For 2 Years 0.0894% PA 1.2856% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0894% PA 1.5356% PA

For 4 years 0.0894% PA 1.7856% PA

For 5 years 0.0894% PA 1.9106% PA

EURO VALUE 01-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2930% PA 1.0430% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2699% PA 1.0199% PA

For 12 Months 0.2386% PA 1.1136% PA

For 2 Years 0.2386% PA 1.6136% PA

For 3 Years 0.2386% PA 1.8636% PA

For 4 years 0.2386% PA 2.1136% PA

For 5 years 0.2386% PA 2.2386% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 01-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1630% PA 0.5870% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2012% PA 0.5488% PA

For 12 Months -0.1973% PA 0.6777% PA

For 2 Years -0.1973% PA 1.1777% PA

For 3 Years -0.1973% PA 1.4277% PA

For 4 Years -0.1973% PA 1.6777% PA

For 5 years -0.1973% PA 1.8027% PA