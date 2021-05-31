Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 01-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1154% PA 0.6346%PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0789% PA 0.6711% PA
For 12 months -0.0013% PA 0.8738% PA
For 2 Years 0.0013% PA 1.3738% PA
For 3 Years 0.0013% PA 1.6238% PA
For 4 years 0.0013% PA 1.8738% PA
For 5 years 0.0013% PA 2.9988% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 01-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1668% PA 0.5833% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1396% PA 0.6104% PA
For 12 Months 0.0894% PA 0.7856% PA
For 2 Years 0.0894% PA 1.2856% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0894% PA 1.5356% PA
For 4 years 0.0894% PA 1.7856% PA
For 5 years 0.0894% PA 1.9106% PA
EURO VALUE 01-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2930% PA 1.0430% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2699% PA 1.0199% PA
For 12 Months 0.2386% PA 1.1136% PA
For 2 Years 0.2386% PA 1.6136% PA
For 3 Years 0.2386% PA 1.8636% PA
For 4 years 0.2386% PA 2.1136% PA
For 5 years 0.2386% PA 2.2386% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 01-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1630% PA 0.5870% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2012% PA 0.5488% PA
For 12 Months -0.1973% PA 0.6777% PA
For 2 Years -0.1973% PA 1.1777% PA
For 3 Years -0.1973% PA 1.4277% PA
For 4 Years -0.1973% PA 1.6777% PA
For 5 years -0.1973% PA 1.8027% PA