Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1215% PA 0.6285% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0751% PA 0.6749% PA
For 12 months -0.0031% PA 0.8719% PA
For 2 Years 0.0031% PA 1.3719% PA
For 3 Years 0.0031% PA 1.6219% PA
For 4 years 0.0031% PA 1.8719% PA
For 5 years 0.0031% PA 2.9969% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 03-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1705% PA 0.5795% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1440% PA 0.6060% PA
For 12 Months 0.0859% PA 0.7891% PA
For 2 Years 0.0859% PA 1.2891% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0859% PA 1.5391% PA
For 4 years 0.0859% PA 1.7891% PA
For 5 years 0.0859% PA 1.9141% PA
EURO VALUE 03-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2943% PA 1.0443% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2731% PA 1.0231% PA
For 12 Months 0.2404% PA 1.1154% PA
For 2 Years 0.2404% PA 1.6154% PA
For 3 Years 0.2404% PA 1.8654% PA
For 4 years 0.2404% PA 2.1154% PA
For 5 years 0.2404% PA 2.2404% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1562% PA 0.5938% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1942% PA 0.5558% PA
For 12 Months -0.1965% PA 0.6785% PA
For 2 Years -0.1965% PA 1.1785% PA
For 3 Years -0.1965% PA 1.4285% PA
For 4 Years -0.1965% PA 1.6785% PA
For 5 years -0.1965% PA 1.8035% PA