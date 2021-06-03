KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 03-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1215% PA 0.6285% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0751% PA 0.6749% PA

For 12 months -0.0031% PA 0.8719% PA

For 2 Years 0.0031% PA 1.3719% PA

For 3 Years 0.0031% PA 1.6219% PA

For 4 years 0.0031% PA 1.8719% PA

For 5 years 0.0031% PA 2.9969% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 03-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1705% PA 0.5795% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1440% PA 0.6060% PA

For 12 Months 0.0859% PA 0.7891% PA

For 2 Years 0.0859% PA 1.2891% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0859% PA 1.5391% PA

For 4 years 0.0859% PA 1.7891% PA

For 5 years 0.0859% PA 1.9141% PA

EURO VALUE 03-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2943% PA 1.0443% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2731% PA 1.0231% PA

For 12 Months 0.2404% PA 1.1154% PA

For 2 Years 0.2404% PA 1.6154% PA

For 3 Years 0.2404% PA 1.8654% PA

For 4 years 0.2404% PA 2.1154% PA

For 5 years 0.2404% PA 2.2404% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1562% PA 0.5938% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1942% PA 0.5558% PA

For 12 Months -0.1965% PA 0.6785% PA

For 2 Years -0.1965% PA 1.1785% PA

For 3 Years -0.1965% PA 1.4285% PA

For 4 Years -0.1965% PA 1.6785% PA

For 5 years -0.1965% PA 1.8035% PA