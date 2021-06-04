KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 04-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1160% PA 0.6340% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0826% PA 0.6674% PA

For 12 months -0.0051% PA 0.8699% PA

For 2 Years 0.0051% PA 1.3699% PA

For 3 Years 0.0051% PA 1.6199% PA

For 4 years 0.0051% PA 1.8699% PA

For 5 years 0.0051% PA 2.9949% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 04-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1711% PA 0.5789% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1425% PA 0.6075% PA

For 12 Months 0.0861% PA 0.7889% PA

For 2 Years 0.0861% PA 1.2889% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0861% PA 1.5389% PA

For 4 years 0.0861% PA 1.7889% PA

For 5 years 0.0861% PA 1.9139% PA

EURO VALUE 04-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2949% PA 1.0449% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2716% PA 1.0216% PA

For 12 Months 0.2410% PA 1.1160% PA

For 2 Years 0.2410% PA 1.6160% PA

For 3 Years 0.2410% PA 1.8660% PA

For 4 years 0.2410% PA 2.1160% PA

For 5 years 0.2410% PA 2.2104% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1550% PA 0.5950% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1907% PA 0.5593% PA

For 12 Months -0.1980% PA 0.6770% PA

For 2 Years -0.1980% PA 1.1770% PA

For 3 Years -0.1980% PA 1.4270% PA

For 4 Years -0.1980% PA 1.6770% PA

For 5 years -0.1980% PA 1.8020% PA