Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 04-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1160% PA 0.6340% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0826% PA 0.6674% PA
For 12 months -0.0051% PA 0.8699% PA
For 2 Years 0.0051% PA 1.3699% PA
For 3 Years 0.0051% PA 1.6199% PA
For 4 years 0.0051% PA 1.8699% PA
For 5 years 0.0051% PA 2.9949% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 04-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1711% PA 0.5789% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1425% PA 0.6075% PA
For 12 Months 0.0861% PA 0.7889% PA
For 2 Years 0.0861% PA 1.2889% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0861% PA 1.5389% PA
For 4 years 0.0861% PA 1.7889% PA
For 5 years 0.0861% PA 1.9139% PA
EURO VALUE 04-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2949% PA 1.0449% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2716% PA 1.0216% PA
For 12 Months 0.2410% PA 1.1160% PA
For 2 Years 0.2410% PA 1.6160% PA
For 3 Years 0.2410% PA 1.8660% PA
For 4 years 0.2410% PA 2.1160% PA
For 5 years 0.2410% PA 2.2104% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1550% PA 0.5950% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1907% PA 0.5593% PA
For 12 Months -0.1980% PA 0.6770% PA
For 2 Years -0.1980% PA 1.1770% PA
For 3 Years -0.1980% PA 1.4270% PA
For 4 Years -0.1980% PA 1.6770% PA
For 5 years -0.1980% PA 1.8020% PA