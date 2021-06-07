(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 07-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1193% PA 0.8308% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0853% PA 0.6648% PA

For 12 months -0.0044% PA 0.8706% PA

For 2 Years 0.0044% PA 1.3706% PA

For 3 Years 0.0044% PA 1.6206% PA

For 4 years 0.0044% PA 1.8706% PA

For 5 years 0.0044% PA 2.9956% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 07-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1725% PA 0.5775% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1444% PA 0.6056% PA

For 12 Months 0.0850% PA 0.7900% PA

For 2 Years 0.0850% PA 1.2900% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0850% PA 1.5400% PA

For 4 years 0.0850% PA 1.7900% PA

For 5 years 0.0850% PA 1.9150% PA

EURO VALUE 07-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2954% PA 1.0454% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2724% PA 1.0224% PA

For 12 Months 0.2417% PA 1.1167% PA

For 2 Years 0.2417% PA 1.6167% PA

For 3 Years 0.2417% PA 1.8667% PA

For 4 years 0.2417% PA 2.1167% PA

For 5 years 0.2417% PA 2.2417% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1540% PA 0.5960% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1877% PA 0.5623% PA

For 12 Months -0.1992% PA 0.6758% PA

For 2 Years -0.1992% PA 1.1758% PA

For 3 Years -0.1992% PA 1.4258% PA

For 4 Years -0.1992% PA 1.6758% PA

For 5 years -0.1992% PA 1.8008% PA