Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 07-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1193% PA 0.8308% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0853% PA 0.6648% PA
For 12 months -0.0044% PA 0.8706% PA
For 2 Years 0.0044% PA 1.3706% PA
For 3 Years 0.0044% PA 1.6206% PA
For 4 years 0.0044% PA 1.8706% PA
For 5 years 0.0044% PA 2.9956% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 07-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1725% PA 0.5775% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1444% PA 0.6056% PA
For 12 Months 0.0850% PA 0.7900% PA
For 2 Years 0.0850% PA 1.2900% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0850% PA 1.5400% PA
For 4 years 0.0850% PA 1.7900% PA
For 5 years 0.0850% PA 1.9150% PA
EURO VALUE 07-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2954% PA 1.0454% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2724% PA 1.0224% PA
For 12 Months 0.2417% PA 1.1167% PA
For 2 Years 0.2417% PA 1.6167% PA
For 3 Years 0.2417% PA 1.8667% PA
For 4 years 0.2417% PA 2.1167% PA
For 5 years 0.2417% PA 2.2417% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1540% PA 0.5960% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1877% PA 0.5623% PA
For 12 Months -0.1992% PA 0.6758% PA
For 2 Years -0.1992% PA 1.1758% PA
For 3 Years -0.1992% PA 1.4258% PA
For 4 Years -0.1992% PA 1.6758% PA
For 5 years -0.1992% PA 1.8008% PA