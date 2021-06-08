(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 08-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1218% PA 0.6283% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0851% PA 0.6649% PA

For 12 months -0.0040% PA 0.8710% PA

For 2 Years 0.0040% PA 1.3710% PA

For 3 Years 0.0040% PA 1.6210% PA

For 4 years 0.0040% PA 1.8710% PA

For 5 years 0.0040% PA 2.9960% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 08-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1719% PA 0.5781% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1451% PA 0.6049% PA

For 12 Months 0.0845% PA 0.7905% PA

For 2 Years 0.0845% PA 1.2905% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0845% PA 1.5405% PA

For 4 years 0.0845% PA 1.7905% PA

For 5 years 0.0845% PA 1.9155% PA

EURO VALUE 08-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2950% PA 1.0450% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2739% PA 1.0239% PA

For 12 Months 0.2409% PA 1.1159% PA

For 2 Years 0.2409% PA 1.6159% PA

For 3 Years 0.2409% PA 1.8659% PA

For 4 years 0.2409% PA 2.1159% PA

For 5 years 0.2409% PA 2.2409% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1542% PA 0.5958% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1913% PA 0.5587% PA

For 12 Months -0.2000% PA 0.6750% PA

For 2 Years -0.2000% PA 1.1750% PA

For 3 Years -0.2000% PA 1.4250% PA

For 4 Years -0.2000% PA 1.6750% PA

For 5 years -0.2000% PA 1.8000% PA