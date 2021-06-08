Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 08-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1218% PA 0.6283% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0851% PA 0.6649% PA
For 12 months -0.0040% PA 0.8710% PA
For 2 Years 0.0040% PA 1.3710% PA
For 3 Years 0.0040% PA 1.6210% PA
For 4 years 0.0040% PA 1.8710% PA
For 5 years 0.0040% PA 2.9960% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 08-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1719% PA 0.5781% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1451% PA 0.6049% PA
For 12 Months 0.0845% PA 0.7905% PA
For 2 Years 0.0845% PA 1.2905% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0845% PA 1.5405% PA
For 4 years 0.0845% PA 1.7905% PA
For 5 years 0.0845% PA 1.9155% PA
EURO VALUE 08-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2950% PA 1.0450% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2739% PA 1.0239% PA
For 12 Months 0.2409% PA 1.1159% PA
For 2 Years 0.2409% PA 1.6159% PA
For 3 Years 0.2409% PA 1.8659% PA
For 4 years 0.2409% PA 2.1159% PA
For 5 years 0.2409% PA 2.2409% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1542% PA 0.5958% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1913% PA 0.5587% PA
For 12 Months -0.2000% PA 0.6750% PA
For 2 Years -0.2000% PA 1.1750% PA
For 3 Years -0.2000% PA 1.4250% PA
For 4 Years -0.2000% PA 1.6750% PA
For 5 years -0.2000% PA 1.8000% PA