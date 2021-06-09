KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 09-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1269% PA 0.6231% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0894% PA 0.6606% PA

For 12 months -0.0084% PA 0.8666% PA

For 2 Years 0.0084% PA 1.3666% PA

For 3 Years 0.0084% PA 1.6166% PA

For 4 years 0.0084% PA 1.8666% PA

For 5 years 0.0084% PA 2.9916% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 09-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1708% PA 0.5793% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1450% PA 0.6050% PA

For 12 Months 0.0844% PA 0.7906% PA

For 2 Years 0.0844% PA 1.2906% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0844% PA 1.5406% PA

For 4 years 0.0844% PA 1.7906% PA

For 5 years 0.0844% PA 1.9156% PA

EURO VALUE 09-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2977% PA 1.0477% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2750% PA 1.0250% PA

For 12 Months 0.2410% PA 1.1160% PA

For 2 Years 0.2410% PA 1.6160% PA

For 3 Years 0.2410% PA 1.8660% PA

For 4 years 0.2410% PA 2.1160% PA

For 5 years 0.2410% PA 2.2410% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1528% PA 0.5972% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1875% PA 0.5625% PA

For 12 Months -0.2008% PA 0.6742% PA

For 2 Years -0.2008% PA 1.1750% PA

For 3 Years -0.2008% PA 1.4242% PA

For 4 Years -0.2008% PA 1.6742% PA

For 5 years -0.2008% PA 1.7992% PA