Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 09-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1269% PA 0.6231% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0894% PA 0.6606% PA
For 12 months -0.0084% PA 0.8666% PA
For 2 Years 0.0084% PA 1.3666% PA
For 3 Years 0.0084% PA 1.6166% PA
For 4 years 0.0084% PA 1.8666% PA
For 5 years 0.0084% PA 2.9916% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 09-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1708% PA 0.5793% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1450% PA 0.6050% PA
For 12 Months 0.0844% PA 0.7906% PA
For 2 Years 0.0844% PA 1.2906% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0844% PA 1.5406% PA
For 4 years 0.0844% PA 1.7906% PA
For 5 years 0.0844% PA 1.9156% PA
EURO VALUE 09-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2977% PA 1.0477% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2750% PA 1.0250% PA
For 12 Months 0.2410% PA 1.1160% PA
For 2 Years 0.2410% PA 1.6160% PA
For 3 Years 0.2410% PA 1.8660% PA
For 4 years 0.2410% PA 2.1160% PA
For 5 years 0.2410% PA 2.2410% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1528% PA 0.5972% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1875% PA 0.5625% PA
For 12 Months -0.2008% PA 0.6742% PA
For 2 Years -0.2008% PA 1.1750% PA
For 3 Years -0.2008% PA 1.4242% PA
For 4 Years -0.2008% PA 1.6742% PA
For 5 years -0.2008% PA 1.7992% PA