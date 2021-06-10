KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 10-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1220% PA 0.6280% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0954% PA 0.6546% PA

For 12 months -0.0093% PA 0.8658% PA

For 2 Years 0.0093% PA 1.3658% PA

For 3 Years 0.0093% PA 1.6158% PA

For 4 years 0.0093% PA 1.8658% PA

For 5 years 0.0093% PA 2.9908% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 10-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1688% PA 0.5813% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1453% PA 0.6048% PA

For 12 Months 0.0834% PA 0.7916% PA

For 2 Years 0.0834% PA 1.2916% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0834% PA 1.5416% PA

For 4 years 0.0834% PA 1.7916% PA

For 5 years 0.0834% PA 1.9166% PA

EURO VALUE 10-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2977% PA 1.0477% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2776% PA 1.0276% PA

For 12 Months 0.2403% PA 1.1153% PA

For 2 Years 0.2403% PA 1.6153% PA

For 3 Years 0.2403% PA 1.8653% PA

For 4 years 0.2403% PA 2.1153% PA

For 5 years 0.2403% PA 2.2403% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1508% PA 0.5992% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1838% PA 0.5662% PA

For 12 Months -0.2020% PA 0.6730% PA

For 2 Years -0.2020% PA 1.1730% PA

For 3 Years -0.2020% PA 1.4230% PA

For 4 Years -0.2020% PA 1.6730% PA

For 5 years -0.2020% PA 1.7980% PA