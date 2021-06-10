Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Thu 10th June 2021
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 10-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1220% PA 0.6280% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0954% PA 0.6546% PA
For 12 months -0.0093% PA 0.8658% PA
For 2 Years 0.0093% PA 1.3658% PA
For 3 Years 0.0093% PA 1.6158% PA
For 4 years 0.0093% PA 1.8658% PA
For 5 years 0.0093% PA 2.9908% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 10-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1688% PA 0.5813% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1453% PA 0.6048% PA
For 12 Months 0.0834% PA 0.7916% PA
For 2 Years 0.0834% PA 1.2916% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0834% PA 1.5416% PA
For 4 years 0.0834% PA 1.7916% PA
For 5 years 0.0834% PA 1.9166% PA
EURO VALUE 10-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2977% PA 1.0477% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2776% PA 1.0276% PA
For 12 Months 0.2403% PA 1.1153% PA
For 2 Years 0.2403% PA 1.6153% PA
For 3 Years 0.2403% PA 1.8653% PA
For 4 years 0.2403% PA 2.1153% PA
For 5 years 0.2403% PA 2.2403% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1508% PA 0.5992% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1838% PA 0.5662% PA
For 12 Months -0.2020% PA 0.6730% PA
For 2 Years -0.2020% PA 1.1730% PA
For 3 Years -0.2020% PA 1.4230% PA
For 4 Years -0.2020% PA 1.6730% PA
For 5 years -0.2020% PA 1.7980% PA