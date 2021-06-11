KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 11-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1253% PA 0.6248% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0931% PA 0.6569% PA

For 12 months -0.0091% PA 0.8659% PA

For 2 Years 0.0091% PA 1.3659% PA

For 3 Years 0.0091% PA 1.6159% PA

For 4 years 0.0091% PA 1.8659% PA

For 5 years 0.0091% PA 2.9909% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 11-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1689% PA 0.5811% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1448% PA 0.6053% PA

For 12 Months 0.0845% PA 0.7905% PA

For 2 Years 0.0845% PA 1.2905% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0845% PA 1.5405% PA

For 4 years 0.0845% PA 1.7905% PA

For 5 years 0.0845% PA 1.9155% PA

EURO VALUE 11-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2979% PA 1.0479% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2784% PA 1.0284% PA

For 12 Months 0.2391% PA 1.1141% PA

For 2 Years 0.2391% PA 1.6141% PA

For 3 Years 0.2391% PA 1.8641% PA

For 4 years 0.2391% PA 2.1141% PA

For 5 years 0.2391% PA 2.2391% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1520% PA 0.5980% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1842% PA 0.5658% PA

For 12 Months -0.2018% PA 0.6732% PA

For 2 Years -0.2018% PA 1.1732% PA

For 3 Years -0.2018% PA 1.4232% PA

For 4 Years -0.2018% PA 1.6732% PA

For 5 years -0.2018% PA 1.7982% PA