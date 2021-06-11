Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 11-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1253% PA 0.6248% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0931% PA 0.6569% PA
For 12 months -0.0091% PA 0.8659% PA
For 2 Years 0.0091% PA 1.3659% PA
For 3 Years 0.0091% PA 1.6159% PA
For 4 years 0.0091% PA 1.8659% PA
For 5 years 0.0091% PA 2.9909% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 11-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1689% PA 0.5811% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1448% PA 0.6053% PA
For 12 Months 0.0845% PA 0.7905% PA
For 2 Years 0.0845% PA 1.2905% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0845% PA 1.5405% PA
For 4 years 0.0845% PA 1.7905% PA
For 5 years 0.0845% PA 1.9155% PA
EURO VALUE 11-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2979% PA 1.0479% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2784% PA 1.0284% PA
For 12 Months 0.2391% PA 1.1141% PA
For 2 Years 0.2391% PA 1.6141% PA
For 3 Years 0.2391% PA 1.8641% PA
For 4 years 0.2391% PA 2.1141% PA
For 5 years 0.2391% PA 2.2391% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1520% PA 0.5980% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1842% PA 0.5658% PA
For 12 Months -0.2018% PA 0.6732% PA
For 2 Years -0.2018% PA 1.1732% PA
For 3 Years -0.2018% PA 1.4232% PA
For 4 Years -0.2018% PA 1.6732% PA
For 5 years -0.2018% PA 1.7982% PA