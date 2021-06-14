Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mon 14th June 2021
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 14-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1310% PA 0.6190% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1018% PA 0.6483% PA
For 12 months -0.0108% PA 0.8643% PA
For 2 Years 0.0108% PA 1.3643% PA
For 3 Years 0.0108% PA 1.6143% PA
For 4 years 0.0108% PA 1.8643% PA
For 5 years 0.0108% PA 2.9893% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 14-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1663% PA 0.5838% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1455% PA 0.6045% PA
For 12 Months 0.0841% PA 0.7909% PA
For 2 Years 0.0841% PA 1.2909% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0841% PA 1.5409% PA
For 4 years 0.0841% PA 1.7909% PA
For 5 years 0.0841% PA 1.9159% PA
EURO VALUE 14-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2990% PA 1.0490% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2803% PA 1.0303% PA
For 12 Months 0.2421% PA 1.1171% PA
For 2 Years 0.2421% PA 1.6171% PA
For 3 Years 0.2421% PA 1.8671% PA
For 4 years 0.2421% PA 2.1171% PA
For 5 years 0.2421% PA 2.2421% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1528% PA 0.5972% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1848% PA 0.5652% PA
For 12 Months -0.2018% PA 0.6732% PA
For 2 Years -0.2018% PA 1.1732% PA
For 3 Years -0.2018% PA 1.4232% PA
For 4 Years -0.2018% PA 1.6732% PA
For 5 years -0.2018% PA 1.7982% PA