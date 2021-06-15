KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 15-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1311% PA 0.6189% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0975% PA 0.6525% PA

For 12 months -0.0106% PA 0.8644% PA

For 2 Years 0.0106% PA 1.3644% PA

For 3 Years 0.0106% PA 1.6144% PA

For 4 years 0.0106% PA 1.8644% PA

For 5 years 0.0106% PA 1.9894% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 15-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1653% PA 0.5848% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1431% PA 0.6069% PA

For 12 Months 0.0844% PA 0.7906% PA

For 2 Years 0.0844% PA 1.2906% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0844% PA 1.5406% PA

For 4 years 0.0844% PA 1.7906% PA

For 5 years 0.0844% PA 1.9156% PA

EURO VALUE 15-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3011% PA 1.0511% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2821% PA 1.0321% PA

For 12 Months 0.2440% PA 1.1190% PA

For 2 Years 0.2440% PA 1.6190% PA

For 3 Years 0.2440% PA 1.8690% PA

For 4 years 0.2440% PA 2.1190% PA

For 5 years 0.2440% PA 2.2440% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1530% PA 0.5970% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1847% PA 0.5653% PA

For 12 Months -0.2023% PA 0.6727% PA

For 2 Years -0.2023% PA 1.1727% PA

For 3 Years -0.2023% PA 1.4227% PA

For 4 Years -0.2023% PA 1.6727% PA

For 5 years -0.2023% PA 1.7977% PA