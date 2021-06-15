Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 15-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1311% PA 0.6189% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0975% PA 0.6525% PA
For 12 months -0.0106% PA 0.8644% PA
For 2 Years 0.0106% PA 1.3644% PA
For 3 Years 0.0106% PA 1.6144% PA
For 4 years 0.0106% PA 1.8644% PA
For 5 years 0.0106% PA 1.9894% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 15-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1653% PA 0.5848% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1431% PA 0.6069% PA
For 12 Months 0.0844% PA 0.7906% PA
For 2 Years 0.0844% PA 1.2906% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0844% PA 1.5406% PA
For 4 years 0.0844% PA 1.7906% PA
For 5 years 0.0844% PA 1.9156% PA
EURO VALUE 15-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3011% PA 1.0511% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2821% PA 1.0321% PA
For 12 Months 0.2440% PA 1.1190% PA
For 2 Years 0.2440% PA 1.6190% PA
For 3 Years 0.2440% PA 1.8690% PA
For 4 years 0.2440% PA 2.1190% PA
For 5 years 0.2440% PA 2.2440% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1530% PA 0.5970% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1847% PA 0.5653% PA
For 12 Months -0.2023% PA 0.6727% PA
For 2 Years -0.2023% PA 1.1727% PA
For 3 Years -0.2023% PA 1.4227% PA
For 4 Years -0.2023% PA 1.6727% PA
For 5 years -0.2023% PA 1.7977% PA