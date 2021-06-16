Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 16-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1320% PA 0.6180% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0996% PA 0.6504% PA
For 12 months -0.0125% PA 0.8625% PA
For 2 Years 0.0125% PA 1.3625% PA
For 3 Years 0.0125% PA 1.6125% PA
For 4 years 0.0125% PA 1.8625% PA
For 5 years 0.0125% PA 1.9875% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 16-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1658% PA 0.5843% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1420% PA 0.6080% PA
For 12 Months 0.0813% PA 0.7938% PA
For 2 Years 0.0813% PA 1.2938% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0813% PA 1.5438% PA
For 4 years 0.0813% PA 1.7938% PA
For 5 years 0.0813% PA 1.9188% PA
EURO VALUE 16-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3000% PA 1.0500% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2807% PA 1.0307% PA
For 12 Months 0.2414% PA 1.1164% PA
For 2 Years 0.2414% PA 1.6164% PA
For 3 Years 0.2414% PA 1.8664% PA
For 4 years 0.2414% PA 2.1164% PA
For 5 years 0.2414% PA 2.2414% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1540% PA 0.5960% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1862% PA 0.5638% PA
For 12 Months -0.2018% PA 0.6732% PA
For 2 Years -0.2018% PA 1.1732% PA
For 3 Years -0.2018% PA 1.4232% PA
For 4 Years -0.2018% PA 1.6732% PA
For 5 years -0.2018% PA 1.7982% PA