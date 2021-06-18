Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 18-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1255% PA 0.6245% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0981% PA 0.6519% PA
For 12 months -0.0155% PA 0.8595% PA
For 2 Years 0.0155% PA 1.3595% PA
For 3 Years 0.0155% PA 1.6095% PA
For 4 years 0.0155% PA 1.8595% PA
For 5 years 0.0155% PA 1.9845% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 18-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1681% PA 0.5819% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1399% PA 0.6101% PA
For 12 Months 0.0808% PA 0.7943% PA
For 2 Years 0.0808% PA 1.2943% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0808% PA 1.5443% PA
For 4 years 0.0808% PA 1.7943% PA
For 5 years 0.0808% PA 1.9193% PA
EURO VALUE 18-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2991% PA 1.0491% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2770% PA 1.0270% PA
For 12 Months 0.2421% PA 1.1171% PA
For 2 Years 0.2421% PA 1.6171% PA
For 3 Years 0.2421% PA 1.8671% PA
For 4 years 0.2421% PA 2.1171% PA
For 5 years 0.2421% PA 2.2421% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1552% PA 0.5948% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1883% PA 0.5617% PA
For 12 Months -0.2025% PA 0.6725% PA
For 2 Years -0.2025% PA 1.1725% PA
For 3 Years -0.2025% PA 1.4225% PA
For 4 Years -0.2025% PA 1.6725% PA
For 5 years -0.2025% PA 1.7975% PA