KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 18-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1255% PA 0.6245% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0981% PA 0.6519% PA

For 12 months -0.0155% PA 0.8595% PA

For 2 Years 0.0155% PA 1.3595% PA

For 3 Years 0.0155% PA 1.6095% PA

For 4 years 0.0155% PA 1.8595% PA

For 5 years 0.0155% PA 1.9845% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 18-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1681% PA 0.5819% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1399% PA 0.6101% PA

For 12 Months 0.0808% PA 0.7943% PA

For 2 Years 0.0808% PA 1.2943% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0808% PA 1.5443% PA

For 4 years 0.0808% PA 1.7943% PA

For 5 years 0.0808% PA 1.9193% PA

EURO VALUE 18-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2991% PA 1.0491% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2770% PA 1.0270% PA

For 12 Months 0.2421% PA 1.1171% PA

For 2 Years 0.2421% PA 1.6171% PA

For 3 Years 0.2421% PA 1.8671% PA

For 4 years 0.2421% PA 2.1171% PA

For 5 years 0.2421% PA 2.2421% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1552% PA 0.5948% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1883% PA 0.5617% PA

For 12 Months -0.2025% PA 0.6725% PA

For 2 Years -0.2025% PA 1.1725% PA

For 3 Years -0.2025% PA 1.4225% PA

For 4 Years -0.2025% PA 1.6725% PA

For 5 years -0.2025% PA 1.7975% PA