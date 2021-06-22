Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 22-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1151% PA 0.6349% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0938% PA 0.6563% PA
For 12 months -0.0099% PA 0.8651% PA
For 2 Years 0.0099% PA 1.3651% PA
For 3 Years 0.0099% PA 1.6651% PA
For 4 years 0.0099% PA 1.8651% PA
For 5 years 0.0099% PA 1.9901% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 22-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1696% PA 0.5804% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1375% PA 0.6125% PA
For 12 Months 0.0700% PA 0.8050% PA
For 2 Years 0.0700% PA 1.3050% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0700% PA 1.5550% PA
For 4 years 0.0700% PA 1.8050% PA
For 5 years 0.0700% PA 1.9300% PA
EURO VALUE 22-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2986% PA 1.0486% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2766% PA 1.0266% PA
For 12 Months 0.2399% PA 1.1149% PA
For 2 Years 0.2399% PA 1.6149% PA
For 3 Years 0.2399% PA 1.8649% PA
For 4 years 0.2399% PA 2.1149% PA
For 5 years 0.2399% PA 2.2399% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1683% PA 1.5817% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1905% PA 1.5595% PA
For 12 Months -0.2027% PA 1.6723% PA
For 2 Years -0.2027% PA 1.1723% PA
For 3 Years -0.2027% PA 1.4223% PA
For 4 Years -0.2027% PA 1.6723% PA
For 5 years -0.2027% PA 1.7973% PA