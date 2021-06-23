Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 23-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1121% PA 0.6379% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0863% PA 0.6638% PA
For 12 months -0.0009% PA 0.8759% PA
For 2 Years 0.0009% PA 1.3759% PA
For 3 Years 0.0009% PA 1.6259% PA
For 4 years 0.0009% PA 1.8759% PA
For 5 years 0.0009% PA 2.0009% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 23-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1689% PA 0.5811% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1356% PA 0.6144% PA
For 12 Months 0.0670% PA 0.8080% PA
For 2 Years 0.0670% PA 1.3080% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0670% PA 1.5580% PA
For 4 years 0.0670% PA 1.8080% PA
For 5 years 0.0670% PA 1.9330% PA
EURO VALUE 23-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2984% PA 1.0484% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2763% PA 1.0263% PA
For 12 Months 0.2393% PA 1.1143% PA
For 2 Years 0.2393% PA 1.6143% PA
For 3 Years 0.2393% PA 1.8643% PA
For 4 years 0.2393% PA 2.1143% PA
For 5 years 0.2393% PA 2.2393% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1678% PA 1.5822% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1902% PA 1.5598% PA
For 12 Months -0.2040% PA 1.6710% PA
For 2 Years -0.2040% PA 1.1710% PA
For 3 Years -0.2040% PA 1.4210% PA
For 4 Years -0.2040% PA 1.6710% PA
For 5 years -0.2040% PA 1.7960% PA