Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 24-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1163% PA 0.6338% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0894% PA 0.6606% PA
For 12 months -0.0044% PA 0.8706% PA
For 2 Years 0.0044% PA 1.3706% PA
For 3 Years 0.0044% PA 1.6206% PA
For 4 years 0.0044% PA 1.8706% PA
For 5 years 0.0044% PA 2.9956% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 24-6-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1700% PA 0.5800% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1389% PA 0.6111% PA
For 12 Months 0.0690% PA 0.8060% PA
For 2 Years 0.0690% PA 1.3060% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0690% PA 1.5560% PA
For 4 years 0.0690% PA 1.8060% PA
For 5 years 0.0690% PA 1.9310% PA
EURO VALUE 24-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2946% PA 1.0446% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2727% PA 1.0227% PA
For 12 Months 0.2384% PA 1.1134% PA
For 2 Years 0.2384% PA 1.6134% PA
For 3 Years 0.2384% PA 1.8634% PA
For 4 years 0.2384% PA 2.1134% PA
For 5 years 0.2384% PA 2.2384% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1687% PA 0.5813% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1913% PA 0.5587% PA
For 12 Months -0.2030% PA 0.6720% PA
For 2 Years -0.2030% PA 1.1720% PA
For 3 Years -0.2030% PA 1.4220% PA
For 4 Years -0.2030% PA 1.6720% PA
For 5 years -0.2030% PA 1.7970% PA