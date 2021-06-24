(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 24-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1163% PA 0.6338% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0894% PA 0.6606% PA

For 12 months -0.0044% PA 0.8706% PA

For 2 Years 0.0044% PA 1.3706% PA

For 3 Years 0.0044% PA 1.6206% PA

For 4 years 0.0044% PA 1.8706% PA

For 5 years 0.0044% PA 2.9956% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 24-6-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1700% PA 0.5800% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1389% PA 0.6111% PA

For 12 Months 0.0690% PA 0.8060% PA

For 2 Years 0.0690% PA 1.3060% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0690% PA 1.5560% PA

For 4 years 0.0690% PA 1.8060% PA

For 5 years 0.0690% PA 1.9310% PA

EURO VALUE 24-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2946% PA 1.0446% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2727% PA 1.0227% PA

For 12 Months 0.2384% PA 1.1134% PA

For 2 Years 0.2384% PA 1.6134% PA

For 3 Years 0.2384% PA 1.8634% PA

For 4 years 0.2384% PA 2.1134% PA

For 5 years 0.2384% PA 2.2384% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1687% PA 0.5813% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1913% PA 0.5587% PA

For 12 Months -0.2030% PA 0.6720% PA

For 2 Years -0.2030% PA 1.1720% PA

For 3 Years -0.2030% PA 1.4220% PA

For 4 Years -0.2030% PA 1.6720% PA

For 5 years -0.2030% PA 1.7970% PA