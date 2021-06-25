Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 25-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1028% PA 0.6473% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0906% PA 0.6594% PA
For 12 months -0.0065% PA 0.8685% PA
For 2 Years 0.0065% PA 1.3685% PA
For 3 Years 0.0065% PA 1.6185% PA
For 4 years 0.0065% PA 1.8685% PA
For 5 years 0.0065% PA 2.9935% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 25-6-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1709% PA 0.5791% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1379% PA 0.6121% PA
For 12 Months 0.0681% PA 0.8069% PA
For 2 Years 0.0681% PA 1.3069% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0681% PA 1.5569% PA
For 4 years 0.0681% PA 1.8069% PA
For 5 years 0.0681% PA 1.9319% PA
EURO VALUE 25-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2940% PA 1.0440% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2729% PA 1.0229% PA
For 12 Months 0.2359% PA 1.1109% PA
For 2 Years 0.2359% PA 1.6109% PA
For 3 Years 0.2359% PA 1.8609% PA
For 4 years 0.2359% PA 2.1109% PA
For 5 years 0.2359% PA 2.2359% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1690% PA 0.5810% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1888% PA 0.5612% PA
For 12 Months -0.2035% PA 0.6715% PA
For 2 Years -0.2035% PA 1.1715% PA
For 3 Years -0.2035% PA 1.4215% PA
For 4 Years -0.2035% PA 1.6715% PA
For 5 years -0.2035% PA 1.7965% PA