KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 25-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1028% PA 0.6473% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0906% PA 0.6594% PA

For 12 months -0.0065% PA 0.8685% PA

For 2 Years 0.0065% PA 1.3685% PA

For 3 Years 0.0065% PA 1.6185% PA

For 4 years 0.0065% PA 1.8685% PA

For 5 years 0.0065% PA 2.9935% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 25-6-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1709% PA 0.5791% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1379% PA 0.6121% PA

For 12 Months 0.0681% PA 0.8069% PA

For 2 Years 0.0681% PA 1.3069% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0681% PA 1.5569% PA

For 4 years 0.0681% PA 1.8069% PA

For 5 years 0.0681% PA 1.9319% PA

EURO VALUE 25-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2940% PA 1.0440% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2729% PA 1.0229% PA

For 12 Months 0.2359% PA 1.1109% PA

For 2 Years 0.2359% PA 1.6109% PA

For 3 Years 0.2359% PA 1.8609% PA

For 4 years 0.2359% PA 2.1109% PA

For 5 years 0.2359% PA 2.2359% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1690% PA 0.5810% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1888% PA 0.5612% PA

For 12 Months -0.2035% PA 0.6715% PA

For 2 Years -0.2035% PA 1.1715% PA

For 3 Years -0.2035% PA 1.4215% PA

For 4 Years -0.2035% PA 1.6715% PA

For 5 years -0.2035% PA 1.7965% PA