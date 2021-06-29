Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 29-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1040% PA 0.6460% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0845% PA 0.6655% PA
For 12 months -0.0008% PA 0.8743% PA
For 2 Years -0.0008% PA 1.3743% PA
For 3 Years -0.0008% PA 1.6243% PA
For 4 years -0.0008% PA 1.8743% PA
For 5 years -0.0008% PA 1.9993% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 29-6-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1693% PA 0.5808% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1373% PA 0.6128% PA
For 12 Months 0.0713% PA 0.8038% PA
For 2 Years 0.0713% PA 1.3038% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0713% PA 1.5538% PA
For 4 years 0.0713% PA 1.8038% PA
For 5 years 0.0713% PA 1.9288% PA
EURO VALUE 29-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2961% PA 1.0461% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2761% PA 1.0261% PA
For 12 Months 0.2336% PA 1.1086% PA
For 2 Years 0.2336% PA 1.6086% PA
For 3 Years 0.2336% PA 1.8586% PA
For 4 years 0.2336% PA 2.1086% PA
For 5 years 0.2336% PA 2.2336% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1703% PA 0.5797% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1873% PA 0.5627% PA
For 12 Months -0.2040% PA 0.6710% PA
For 2 Years -0.2040% PA 1.1710% PA
For 3 Years -0.2040% PA 1.4210% PA
For 4 Years -0.2040% PA 1.6710% PA
For 5 years -0.2040% PA 1.7960% PA