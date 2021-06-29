(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 29-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1040% PA 0.6460% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0845% PA 0.6655% PA

For 12 months -0.0008% PA 0.8743% PA

For 2 Years -0.0008% PA 1.3743% PA

For 3 Years -0.0008% PA 1.6243% PA

For 4 years -0.0008% PA 1.8743% PA

For 5 years -0.0008% PA 1.9993% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 29-6-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1693% PA 0.5808% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1373% PA 0.6128% PA

For 12 Months 0.0713% PA 0.8038% PA

For 2 Years 0.0713% PA 1.3038% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0713% PA 1.5538% PA

For 4 years 0.0713% PA 1.8038% PA

For 5 years 0.0713% PA 1.9288% PA

EURO VALUE 29-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2961% PA 1.0461% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2761% PA 1.0261% PA

For 12 Months 0.2336% PA 1.1086% PA

For 2 Years 0.2336% PA 1.6086% PA

For 3 Years 0.2336% PA 1.8586% PA

For 4 years 0.2336% PA 2.1086% PA

For 5 years 0.2336% PA 2.2336% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1703% PA 0.5797% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1873% PA 0.5627% PA

For 12 Months -0.2040% PA 0.6710% PA

For 2 Years -0.2040% PA 1.1710% PA

For 3 Years -0.2040% PA 1.4210% PA

For 4 Years -0.2040% PA 1.6710% PA

For 5 years -0.2040% PA 1.7960% PA