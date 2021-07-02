KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 02-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1043% PA 0.6458% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0905% PA 0.6595% PA

For 12 months -0.0038% PA 0.8713% PA

For 2 Years -0.0038% PA 1.3713% PA

For 3 Years -0.0038% PA 1.6213% PA

For 4 years -0.0038% PA 1.8713% PA

For 5 years -0.0038% PA 1.9963% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 02-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1721% PA 0.5779% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1420% PA 0.6080% PA

For 12 Months 0.0695% PA 0.8055% PA

For 2 Years 0.0695% PA 1.3055% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0695% PA 1.5555% PA

For 4 years 0.0695% PA 1.8055% PA

For 5 years 0.0695% PA 1.9305% PA

EURO VALUE 02-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3011% PA 1.0511% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2813% PA 1.0313% PA

For 12 Months 0.2367% PA 1.1117% PA

For 2 Years 0.2367% PA 1.6117% PA

For 3 Years 0.2367% PA 1.8617% PA

For 4 years 0.2367% PA 2.1117% PA

For 5 years 0.2367% PA 2.2367% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1725% PA 0.5775% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1848% PA 0.5652% PA

For 12 Months -0.2047% PA 0.6703% PA

For 2 Years -0.2047% PA 1.1703% PA

For 3 Years -0.2047% PA 1.4203% PA

For 4 Years -0.2047% PA 1.6703% PA

For 5 years -0.2047% PA 1.7953% PA