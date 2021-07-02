Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 02-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1043% PA 0.6458% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0905% PA 0.6595% PA
For 12 months -0.0038% PA 0.8713% PA
For 2 Years -0.0038% PA 1.3713% PA
For 3 Years -0.0038% PA 1.6213% PA
For 4 years -0.0038% PA 1.8713% PA
For 5 years -0.0038% PA 1.9963% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 02-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1721% PA 0.5779% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1420% PA 0.6080% PA
For 12 Months 0.0695% PA 0.8055% PA
For 2 Years 0.0695% PA 1.3055% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0695% PA 1.5555% PA
For 4 years 0.0695% PA 1.8055% PA
For 5 years 0.0695% PA 1.9305% PA
EURO VALUE 02-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3011% PA 1.0511% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2813% PA 1.0313% PA
For 12 Months 0.2367% PA 1.1117% PA
For 2 Years 0.2367% PA 1.6117% PA
For 3 Years 0.2367% PA 1.8617% PA
For 4 years 0.2367% PA 2.1117% PA
For 5 years 0.2367% PA 2.2367% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1725% PA 0.5775% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1848% PA 0.5652% PA
For 12 Months -0.2047% PA 0.6703% PA
For 2 Years -0.2047% PA 1.1703% PA
For 3 Years -0.2047% PA 1.4203% PA
For 4 Years -0.2047% PA 1.6703% PA
For 5 years -0.2047% PA 1.7953% PA