KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1053% PA 0.6448% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0870% PA 0.6630% PA

For 12 months -0.0056% PA 0.8694% PA

For 2 Years -0.0056% PA 1.3694% PA

For 3 Years -0.0056% PA 1.6194% PA

For 4 years -0.0056% PA 1.8694% PA

For 5 years -0.0056% PA 1.9944% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 05-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1744% PA 0.5756% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1460% PA 0.6040% PA

For 12 Months 0.0723% PA 0.8028% PA

For 2 Years 0.0723% PA 1.3028% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0723% PA 1.5528% PA

For 4 years 0.0723% PA 1.8028% PA

For 5 years 0.0723% PA 1.9278% PA

EURO VALUE 05-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2977% PA 1.0477% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2817% PA 1.0317% PA

For 12 Months 0.2380% PA 1.1130% PA

For 2 Years 0.2380% PA 1.6130% PA

For 3 Years 0.2380% PA 1.8630% PA

For 4 years 0.2380% PA 2.1130% PA

For 5 years 0.2380% PA 2.2380% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1722% PA 0.5778% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1848% PA 0.5652% PA

For 12 Months -0.2042% PA 0.6708% PA

For 2 Years -0.2042% PA 1.1708% PA

For 3 Years -0.2042% PA 1.4208% PA

For 4 Years -0.2042% PA 1.6708% PA

For 5 years -0.2042% PA 1.7958% PA