Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1053% PA 0.6448% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0870% PA 0.6630% PA
For 12 months -0.0056% PA 0.8694% PA
For 2 Years -0.0056% PA 1.3694% PA
For 3 Years -0.0056% PA 1.6194% PA
For 4 years -0.0056% PA 1.8694% PA
For 5 years -0.0056% PA 1.9944% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 05-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1744% PA 0.5756% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1460% PA 0.6040% PA
For 12 Months 0.0723% PA 0.8028% PA
For 2 Years 0.0723% PA 1.3028% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0723% PA 1.5528% PA
For 4 years 0.0723% PA 1.8028% PA
For 5 years 0.0723% PA 1.9278% PA
EURO VALUE 05-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2977% PA 1.0477% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2817% PA 1.0317% PA
For 12 Months 0.2380% PA 1.1130% PA
For 2 Years 0.2380% PA 1.6130% PA
For 3 Years 0.2380% PA 1.8630% PA
For 4 years 0.2380% PA 2.1130% PA
For 5 years 0.2380% PA 2.2380% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1722% PA 0.5778% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1848% PA 0.5652% PA
For 12 Months -0.2042% PA 0.6708% PA
For 2 Years -0.2042% PA 1.1708% PA
For 3 Years -0.2042% PA 1.4208% PA
For 4 Years -0.2042% PA 1.6708% PA
For 5 years -0.2042% PA 1.7958% PA