Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1053% PA 0.6448% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0870% PA 0.6630% PA
For 12 months -0.0056% PA 0.8694% PA
For 2 Years -0.0056% PA 1.3694% PA
For 3 Years -0.0056% PA 1.6194% PA
For 4 years -0.0056% PA 1.8694% PA
For 5 years -0.0056% PA 1.9944% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 06-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1713% PA 0.5788% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1450% PA 0.6050% PA
For 12 Months 0.0766% PA 0.7984% PA
For 2 Years 0.0766% PA 1.2984% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0766% PA 1.5484% PA
For 4 years 0.0766% PA 1.7984% PA
For 5 years 0.0766% PA 1.9234% PA
EURO VALUE 06-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3024% PA 1.0524% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2831% PA 1.0331% PA
For 12 Months 0.2391% PA 1.1141% PA
For 2 Years 0.2391% PA 1.6141% PA
For 3 Years 0.2391% PA 1.8641% PA
For 4 years 0.2391% PA 2.1141% PA
For 5 years 0.2391% PA 2.2391% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1733% PA 0.5767% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1853% PA 0.5647% PA
For 12 Months -0.2040% PA 0.6710% PA
For 2 Years -0.2040% PA 1.1710% PA
For 3 Years -0.2040% PA 1.4210% PA
For 4 Years -0.2040% PA 1.6710% PA
For 5 years -0.2040% PA 1.7960% PA