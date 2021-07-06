KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 06-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1053% PA 0.6448% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0870% PA 0.6630% PA

For 12 months -0.0056% PA 0.8694% PA

For 2 Years -0.0056% PA 1.3694% PA

For 3 Years -0.0056% PA 1.6194% PA

For 4 years -0.0056% PA 1.8694% PA

For 5 years -0.0056% PA 1.9944% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 06-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1713% PA 0.5788% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1450% PA 0.6050% PA

For 12 Months 0.0766% PA 0.7984% PA

For 2 Years 0.0766% PA 1.2984% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0766% PA 1.5484% PA

For 4 years 0.0766% PA 1.7984% PA

For 5 years 0.0766% PA 1.9234% PA

EURO VALUE 06-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3024% PA 1.0524% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2831% PA 1.0331% PA

For 12 Months 0.2391% PA 1.1141% PA

For 2 Years 0.2391% PA 1.6141% PA

For 3 Years 0.2391% PA 1.8641% PA

For 4 years 0.2391% PA 2.1141% PA

For 5 years 0.2391% PA 2.2391% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1733% PA 0.5767% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1853% PA 0.5647% PA

For 12 Months -0.2040% PA 0.6710% PA

For 2 Years -0.2040% PA 1.1710% PA

For 3 Years -0.2040% PA 1.4210% PA

For 4 Years -0.2040% PA 1.6710% PA

For 5 years -0.2040% PA 1.7960% PA