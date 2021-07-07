Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 07-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1120% PA 0.6380% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0875% PA 0.6625% PA
For 12 months -0.0088% PA 0.8663% PA
For 2 Years -0.0088% PA 1.3663% PA
For 3 Years -0.0088% PA 1.6163% PA
For 4 years -0.0088% PA 1.8663% PA
For 5 years -0.0088% PA 1.9913% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 07-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1710% PA 0.5790% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1448% PA 0.6053% PA
For 12 Months 0.0784% PA 0.7966% PA
For 2 Years 0.0784% PA 1.
2966% PA
For 3 Years 0.0784% PA 1.5466% PA
For 4 years 0.0784% PA 1.7966% PA
For 5 years 0.0784% PA 1.9216% PA
EURO VALUE 07-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2956% PA 1.0456% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2821% PA 1.0321% PA
For 12 Months 0.2376% PA 1.1126% PA
For 2 Years 0.2376% PA 1.6126% PA
For 3 Years 0.2376% PA 1.8626% PA
For 4 years 0.2376% PA 2.1126% PA
For 5 years 0.2376% PA 2.2376% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1745% PA 0.5755% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1845% PA 0.5655% PA
For 12 Months -0.2038% PA 0.6712% PA
For 2 Years -0.2038% PA 1.1712% PA
For 3 Years -0.2038% PA 1.4212% PA
For 4 Years -0.2038% PA 1.6712% PA
For 5 years -0.2038% PA 1.7962% PA