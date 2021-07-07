KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 07-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1120% PA 0.6380% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0875% PA 0.6625% PA

For 12 months -0.0088% PA 0.8663% PA

For 2 Years -0.0088% PA 1.3663% PA

For 3 Years -0.0088% PA 1.6163% PA

For 4 years -0.0088% PA 1.8663% PA

For 5 years -0.0088% PA 1.9913% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 07-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1710% PA 0.5790% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1448% PA 0.6053% PA

For 12 Months 0.0784% PA 0.7966% PA

For 2 Years 0.0784% PA 1.

2966% PA

For 3 Years 0.0784% PA 1.5466% PA

For 4 years 0.0784% PA 1.7966% PA

For 5 years 0.0784% PA 1.9216% PA

EURO VALUE 07-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2956% PA 1.0456% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2821% PA 1.0321% PA

For 12 Months 0.2376% PA 1.1126% PA

For 2 Years 0.2376% PA 1.6126% PA

For 3 Years 0.2376% PA 1.8626% PA

For 4 years 0.2376% PA 2.1126% PA

For 5 years 0.2376% PA 2.2376% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1745% PA 0.5755% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1845% PA 0.5655% PA

For 12 Months -0.2038% PA 0.6712% PA

For 2 Years -0.2038% PA 1.1712% PA

For 3 Years -0.2038% PA 1.4212% PA

For 4 Years -0.2038% PA 1.6712% PA

For 5 years -0.2038% PA 1.7962% PA