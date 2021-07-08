Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 08-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1151% PA 0.6349% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0836% PA 0.6664% PA
For 12 months -0.0078% PA 0.8673% PA
For 2 Years -0.0078% PA 1.3673% PA
For 3 Years -0.0078% PA 1.6173% PA
For 4 years -0.0078% PA 1.8673% PA
For 5 years -0.0078% PA 1.9923% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 08-07-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1716% PA 0.5784% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1505% PA 0.5995% PA
For 12 Months 0.0781% PA 0.7969% PA
For 2 Years 0.0781% PA 1.2969% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0781% PA 1.5469% PA
For 4 years 0.0781% PA 1.7969% PA
For 5 years 0.0781% PA 1.9219% PA
EURO VALUE 08-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2967% PA 1.0467% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2817% PA 1.0317% PA
For 12 Months 0.2394% PA 1.1144% PA
For 2 Years 0.2394% PA 1.6144% PA
For 3 Years 0.2394% PA 1.8644% PA
For 4 years 0.2394% PA 2.1144% PA
For 5 years 0.2394% PA 2.2394% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08-07-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1747% PA 0.5753% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1830% PA 0.5670% PA
For 12 Months -0.2043% PA 0.6707% PA
For 2 Years -0.2043% PA 1.1707% PA
For 3 Years -0.2043% PA 1.4207% PA
For 4 Years -0.2043% PA 1.6707% PA
For 5 years -0.2043% PA 1.7957% PA