KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 08-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1151% PA 0.6349% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0836% PA 0.6664% PA

For 12 months -0.0078% PA 0.8673% PA

For 2 Years -0.0078% PA 1.3673% PA

For 3 Years -0.0078% PA 1.6173% PA

For 4 years -0.0078% PA 1.8673% PA

For 5 years -0.0078% PA 1.9923% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 08-07-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1716% PA 0.5784% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1505% PA 0.5995% PA

For 12 Months 0.0781% PA 0.7969% PA

For 2 Years 0.0781% PA 1.2969% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0781% PA 1.5469% PA

For 4 years 0.0781% PA 1.7969% PA

For 5 years 0.0781% PA 1.9219% PA

EURO VALUE 08-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2967% PA 1.0467% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2817% PA 1.0317% PA

For 12 Months 0.2394% PA 1.1144% PA

For 2 Years 0.2394% PA 1.6144% PA

For 3 Years 0.2394% PA 1.8644% PA

For 4 years 0.2394% PA 2.1144% PA

For 5 years 0.2394% PA 2.2394% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08-07-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1747% PA 0.5753% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1830% PA 0.5670% PA

For 12 Months -0.2043% PA 0.6707% PA

For 2 Years -0.2043% PA 1.1707% PA

For 3 Years -0.2043% PA 1.4207% PA

For 4 Years -0.2043% PA 1.6707% PA

For 5 years -0.2043% PA 1.7957% PA